CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST Bond denied; Todd, Julie Chrisley report to prison Jan 17

Despite their best efforts, Todd and Julie Chrisley are headed to prison.
The Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for tax fraud and tax evasion. Due to a recent request for bail being denied, the couple must report to their respective Florida penitentiaries Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023.
Todd and Julie Chrisley fraud case
As many of us have learned, the Chrisley’s don’t always know best.
The reality tv parents starred on Chrisley Knows Best since 2014 before finding themselves in a heap of trouble. Convicted in June 2022, the Chrisley’s were charged with tax fraud and tax evasion.
Accused of securing more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, falsely declaring bankruptcy and hiding millions of dollars they made from reality TV, it was unlikely these two would get away with it.
After a trial, the pair was given their respective sentences in November 2022:
Todd Chrisley: 12 years in prison, 16 months probation following jail time
Julie Chrisley: 7 years in prison, 16 months probation following jail time
Bond denied
The Chrisley’s are trying to push off their inevitable fate as long as they can.
The pair filed a request to hold off their prison sentence, but documents show U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross rejected the bail request, including the couples plea to extend their surrender date by 21 days.
Because of their bail being denied, they both must report to their respective prisons within the week.
Todd will be at the minimum security FPC Pensacola and Julie will be 2 hours away at the medium security Federal Correctional Institution Marianna.
Julie Chrisley worried about prison
The Chrisley’s have been surprisingly vocal about their respective prison sentences.
Discussing the matter on their podcast, aptly titled Chrisley Confessions, Julie went into how she is afraid of being separated from her disgraced husband Todd:
There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever. It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried. I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing.
Through it all, the Chrisley’s are clinging to their religion. On an earlier episode of their podcast, Todd can be heard saying “What God calls us through, he will walk us through.”
