RIP Nic Kerdiles, 29, ex-fiancé of Savannah Chrisley

Nic Kerdiles, 29, ex-fiancé of Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, has died in a motorcycle crash.
Who is Nic Kerdiles?
Nic Keriles is best known as an NHL star, playing for the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010s. He also played at the college level.
Currently Kerdiles was a real estate agent, operating under the handle ‘Nic Sells Nash,’ offering his realty expertise in the Nashville, Tennessee area.
Chrisley Knows Best
Chrisley Knows Best is a reality series that stars Todd and Julie Chrisley along with their children Chase, Savanah and Grayson. The couple also has a daughter Lindsie who is estranged from the family.
The Chrisley family is currently in disarray because Todd and Julie are serving out 12 and 7 year prison sentences (respectfully) for tax evasion and bank fraud.
Savannah Chrisley was engaged to NHL star from 2018-2020, well before her parents went to jail. The proposal was featured on their reality show and Kerdiles made several appearances.
Nic Kerdiles death
Nic Kerdiles, 29, has suffered an untimely death due to crashing his Indian motorcycle on the early morning of September 23rd, 2023. TMZ reports that he ran through a stop sign in a residential area north of central Nashville.
Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles is reportedly dead at 29 from a motorcycle crash.
He crashed his Indian Motorcycle around 3:30 A.M. this morning in Nashville. @tmz reports he ran through a stop sign and into a BMW.
He later passed away at the hospital.
Police stay say he struck the driver’s side of a BMW. There were no signs of impairment or intoxication. As far as we know, the crash was accidental.
Some may remember that after his relationship with Savannah Chrisley he had considered suicide. Kerdiles spoke out afterwards with Chrisley at his side.
Whether you’re going through issues and you’re suicidal, potentially having those thoughts or you’re not but you’re taking medication or you’ve gone through COVID, anything like an outside source, like alcohol or marijuana — whatever it might be — can bring you to a spot you never thought you’d be. And that’s what happened to me.
RIP Nic Kerdiles, you are gone way too soon.
