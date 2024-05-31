CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST Savannah Chrisley prays for Donald Trump after 34 felony count conviction

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is going off on social media following the conviction of former President Donald Trump, calling the Department of Justice “abusive.”
Chrisley’s parents, Todd and Julie, and currently both in prison for tax evasion.
Chrisley Knows Best
Chrisley Knows Best is a reality show that has followed multimillionaire real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his family since 2014. His wife Julie, sons Chase and Grayson, and daughter Savannah participate in the series. The Chrisley’s two other children, Lindsie and Kyle, are both estranged.
Over the course of 10 seasons many bombshells were dropped, including the legal issues of Todd and Julie. The Chrisleys were initially charged in August 2019 with tax evasion and in July 2022 a jury found them guilty of defrauding several banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.
Todd Chrisley is currently serving 12 years in prison while Julie serves 7.
Savannah Chrisley votes for Trump
Savannah Faith Chrisley is on social media currently reacting to the news that on May 30, 2024, Donald J. Trump became the first president in American history to be criminally convicted. Including photos of her with The Apprentice host, Chrisley sends a clear message that she is not in support of the verdict.
Savannah has been in the news herself several times lately, mostly for her relationships; Chrisley was engaged to ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles but after calling off the wedding, he died tragically in a motorcycle crash.
The message on her Instagram urges people to vote in November (presumably for Trump) and pleads for the “reaffirming” commitment to uphold the principles “upon which our country was founded.” It also includes a mashup of photos of her posing with the former president.
Savannah’s pro-Trump post [text]
Today weighs heavy on my heart as we witness the verdict regarding President Donald J. Trump. It is undeniably a somber day, not only for his supporters but for anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice. Regardless of one’s political affiliation, the conviction of a former president is a poignant moment that underscores the gravity of our legal system. However, alongside my sadness, there is also a profound sense of concern regarding the perceived abuse of power within the Department of Justice. The integrity of our institutions must be upheld, and the impartiality of justice must never be compromised for political gain. It is imperative that we hold accountable those who betray the public trust, but equally important is ensuring that justice is administered fairly and without bias.
In the wake of today’s events, let us not lose sight of the values that underpin our democracy – transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. It is my sincere hope that we can come together as a nation to address the challenges before us, reaffirming our commitment to upholding the principles upon which our country was founded. I PRAY THAT GOD HAS HIS HAND ON OUR COUNTRY!
PLEASE VOTE THIS NOVEMBER!! And REMEMBER – REGARDLESS OF POLITICAL BELIEFS WE CAN STILL LOVE AND RESPECT ONE ANOTHER!
– SFC –
