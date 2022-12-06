The fallout out continues after “career swindlers” Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley were finally held accountable for tens of millions of dollars worth of fraud and tax evasion. As the reality star couple prepare to turn themselves in to begin their 7- and 12-year prison sentences, they may be just beginning another legal battle with the mother of their 10-year-old granddaughter, Chloe.
Angela Johnson spoke with TMZ and reveals that she has been working towards regaining custody of Chloe for years. As you might imagine, the chances of that happening have been greatly improved by the fact that Julie and Chrisley are now convicted felons heading off to prison for a long, long time.
“As of right now, I haven’t filed any legal papers,” Angela says in a video posted by the site earlier today. “But, I am in the process of getting some legal papers filed so I can go back to court to get Chloe back home,” she adds.
Angela reveals that the process regaining custody has been more complicated because Todd and Julie (and Chloe) moved from Atlanta to Tennessee while Angela resides in South Carolina. “We were at a standstill because we were trying to figure out where we would actually end up in court,” Angela reveals.
In another clip, Angela gets very emotional talking about her daughter. “I want her home! She deserves to be home,” Angela says as she wipes away tears. “I don’t think it’s right for them to just pretend that I don’t exist and just say, ‘Oh, we’re just gonna let Savannah get her.'”
Savannah Chrisley stated last month on her “Unlocked” podcast that she was prepared to take custody of Chloe and her 16-year-old brother Grayson when Todd and Julie started their sentences.
“As far as Savannah goes, with Chloe,” Angela says,” I don’t think it’s right, because at the end of the day, my thing is — I’m her biological mom. I was cut out of her life. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life. They wanted me to forget about Chloe, and they wanted Chloe to forget about me, like I don’t exist.”
It’s unclear what Savannah’s opinion is in regards to Angela potentially getting custody of Chloe.
Angela Johnson Arrest
Angela gave birth to Chloe with Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley in 2012. Due to Kyle’s drug addiction and other legal issues, he lost custody of Chloe in 2016. Angela, Todd and Julie were sharing custody of Chloe until she was arrested for allegedly filing a false application for Medicaid assistance in April of 2016. As a result of that arrest, Todd Chrisley got full custody of Chloe.
“Angela has copped a plea to put the case behind her … and now she wants her daughter back,” TMZ reports. According to Anderson County court records, the case was disposed way back in 2017 after prosecutors decided not to prosecute — I assume as part of the plea deal that TMZ mentions. However, Angela is very adamant that she DID NOT commit fraud at all.
Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley are currently scheduled to surrender themselves and start their respective prison sentences in January of 2013. They will likely move for a delay awaiting appeal, but it’s not likely their motion will be granted.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com