CATFISH Nev Shulman teases OnlyFans with cohost Max Joseph

Catfish host Nev Shulman is responding to decades old pleas from fans suggesting he hook up with his former cohost Max Joseph. On Twitter, Shulman teases us with a potential OnlyFans.
Catfish: The TV Show hosts
Catfish started as a film, when filmmaker Ariel Schulman followed his brother Nev as he met a woman named Megan Pierce he fell in love with on the internet, only to find out she was actually Angela Wesselman, the woman who had been posing as her mother. This sparked the idea for a recurring series, and thus Catfish: The TV Show on MTV was born.
Nev Shulman was an original host of the series, along with friend and film maker Max Joseph. The show, currently in season 9, has seen a number of cohosts for Shulman, including Kammie Crawford and activist iO Tillett Wright.
Joseph left after season 7 to pursue other opportunities, but there was no fall out between the two who are still close to this day. In fact, as seen above, Max is joining Nev again for a big Catfish mystery!
Nev and Max should hook up
Since the series debut in 2012, fans have lowkey “shipped” the two original hosts together. Nev Shulman and Max Joseph, both currently married to women, have teased audiences for years with their flirtatious banter.
Some Tweets about them hooking up date back over 10 years.
Can Nev and Max just hookup already? The tension is killing me.
— kx (@kxxmg) January 22, 2013
I want an episode of Catfish where Nev & Max finally hookup
— Timothy John Patrick (he/they) (@timothyjpatrick) October 11, 2022
Idc what anyone says, Nev and Max hookup.
— Ashly Small (@asshlyjo) May 31, 2014
Nev Shulman Max Joseph OnlyFans
Finally, it appears Nev is in on the joke, responding to Twitter user @veg_daddy’s tweet about whether or not he and Max have ‘explored each others bodies.’
Shulman’s response has garnered an insane response from Catfish fans quote-tweeting with “should we start an OF??? @maxjoseph,” specifically tagging his friend and former costar.
should we start an OF??? @maxjoseph https://t.co/CA4HMXZ3kS
— Nēv Schulman (@NevSchulman) May 30, 2024
Fans in the comment section went insane, the tweet currently has over 78k likes.
According to its official website description, OnlyFans.com is “an internet content subscription service” used “primarily by sex workers.”
