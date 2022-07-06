A preview clip for tonight’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has shocked fans because of the way Erika Jayne treated Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax.
“Wait what are you doing here?” Erika Jayne yelled at Jax as he reached to get some flowers at Garcelle’s birthday party in Mexico. “Get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here, get the f–k out of here before you get in trouble!” The minor had done nothing to provoke Erika, it made no sense that she lashed out at him.
Crystal Kung Minkoff was with Jax when Erika yelled at him, and told him not to worry about these women. Dorit, who Erika had been holding and touching all night, tried to tell Erika between gritted teeth that Jax was just trying to get flowers for his mother.
Jax rushed away and told his mom he had been “violated for grabbing flowers.” Garcelle immediately confronted Erika, telling her that it wasn’t ok to talk to Jax that way and letting her know that Erika had hurt his feelings. Garcelle let Erika know that what she had said “wasn’t ok.”
Erika gets shut down by Garcelle’s son and insults another. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/DptsTs8qur
— Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) July 4, 2022
Before Erika verbally attacked Jax, she had hit on Garcelle’s older son, 30-year-old Oliver, and called him hot. On WWHL Garcelle revealed that she felt like Erika’s attention towards her son was “sweet, until it got creepy. Keep watching the show.”
#RHOBH Preview: Kyle, Dorit, Mauricio, and PK laugh off Erika yelling at Garcelle’s son! pic.twitter.com/itO7EBXXOc
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 4, 2022
The next day Kyle and her husband Mauricio were laughing about the fact that Erika told Garcelle’s 14-year-old son to “get the f–k out of here.” Kyle notes that she thought it was not funny, but yet it was funny. Mauricio even followed up with “I think it’s great that she did that” before bursting out laughing. The couple agreed that they enjoyed seeing a “more relaxed side of Erika.” Dorit Kemsley, who was next to Erika when she snapped at Jax, agreed.
Dorit went on to explain that she gave Erika a “major pass” for this behavior because she very rarely drinks and opens up with them. Dorit noted that it wasn’t her child that Erika yelled at.
In interview Kyle explains that she likes seeing Erika let loose, even if it isn’t good behavior. She said she liked it because it was more genuine than the behavior Erika usually has around the group.
Kyle Richards spoke about the incident on Instagram, saying that Erika was drinking more on the trip than the cast had ever seen her drink. “We are all parents and certainly wouldn’t want anyone speaking to any of our children like that,” Kyle wrote on her Instagram stories on July 5, 2022. “Until Mexico, we had never seen Erika drink like that. So this was new behavior we were seeing. I think while focusing on that, the more important issue was being minimized.”
Erika wasn’t the only one who was drinking heavily and saying regrettable things. Kyle also went on to blame alcohol as the reason why she told Sutton Stracke that her story about having two miscarriages was “bulls—t.” She says she called up Sutton the next morning she to apologize because she realized Sutton had shared this personal story to help connect with Diana Jenkins over her own loss.
“When Diana was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn’t letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through,” Kyle said. “I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly & I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether.”
Images via Bravo