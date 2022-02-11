Gia Giudice has been an integral part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since she was only eight years old. When she was 10 years old, her uncle and aunt Joe and Melissa Gorga came on the show during a time when they were fighting with her mom and dad. She was so upset over the family discord that she wrote a touching song about how much it hurt her. (The song ended up going viral on TikTok in 2021.) When Now Gia is 21 years old and is actively participating in the drama and standing up to her uncle Joe in front of TV cameras. This is leaving fans to wonder if she is getting paid now that she is an adult actively participating in the storyline. Maybe she should have been getting paid all along.
Gia is currently not considered to be a cast member of the show, but she is likely now being paid to participate in the show. As revealed BravoCon in 2019, traditionally children over the age of 18 get paid some sort of stipend to be on the show. (Husbands usually don’t, with the exception of Real Housewives of New Jersey.)
Gia is definitely making the most of her time in the spotlight as an adult. She has launched her on the clothing line, a sweatshirt-based brand called g.g.. She even has some that feature her catchphrase “waking up in the morning.” She’s also in school studying to become a lawyer, a career path she decided to pursue after witnessing her parents’ legal troubles and watching them both go to prison and her father get deported out of the country. She’s currently in her senior year of undergrad at Rutger’s University.
How much might Gia be making?
Kim Zolciak’s oldest daughter Brielle Burman was in a similar situation: she grew up on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Once her family landed a spin-off show called Don’t Be Tardy Brielle was reportedly paid $10,000 an episode. Brielle mostly relies on brand deals for income because her Bravo compensation didn’t even cover her glam team, a luxury that Bravo doesn’t pay for. Still, receiving any fee for selling your life and story on a reality show is a nice gesture for what you’re providing to the networks and production companies.
It’s impossible to compare salaries because every show, and every individual on each show, has different contracts based on a number of factors. The most compelling factor for pay, of course, is ratings.