Mauricio Umansky promises drama in Netflix Buying Beverly Hills TRAILER

The first official trailer for Buying Beverly Hills has hit the internet! Shared Friday, we finally get to see the much anticipated project the Richards-Umansky family has been working on.
Fans of the couple from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be excited by this multimillion dollar real estate spin-off.
Buying Beverly Hills Trailer
Umansky himself took to social media to share the preview of his new Netflix docu-series.
In his caption, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hints at drama and we couldn’t be more excited… even if it is just about selling houses and not about his rumored affair with Dorit Kemsley that fans keep talking about.
New Maurico Umansky Netflix Series
The show stars Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky and Kyle’s daughter from her first marriage, Farrah Brittany, 33. In addition, their child together, Alexia Umansky, 26, also appears.
The teaser shows them all working together at his real estate company, The Agency.
Farrah announced the series earlier this summer with a post on her Instagram. She now has it listed as top billing in her bio, so the reality star is obviously a big part of Buying Beverly Hills.
The Agency is Growing
When Maurico Umansky originally co-founded The Agency in 2011, he always knew there was something about it that was different.
The reality star tells Forbes magazine May 2022 about his concept of “sexy marketing,” a perfect concept for a Netflix series.
“We wanted to tell stories and sell a lifestyle, not just a three-bedroom condo,” Umansky says. “We changed that model and told stories about the type of life you’d live at the property. We took the approach of sexy marketing. The next thing we did was create our own tech and have a collaborative CRM system with 100% participation.”
Fans React to Buying Beverly Hills
Social media has their opinions of what the new series will bring. Some are excited to see the Umansky family in a new light, and some are NOT “buying” it.
The series will debut on Netflix November 4, 2022.
