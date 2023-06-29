PUMP RULES Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright returning to tv?

Allegedly Bravo is working on a Vanderpump Rules spin off that would see Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright back on our screens.
Find out what all we know so far and see fan reactions here…
Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013. Since then there has been 10 seasons, with its latest being its most explosive yet.
Thanks to #Scadoval VPR is back on the map, but when the show started a lot of the drama was focused on Jax Taylor, who has been with the series since day one.
A controversial OG, Jax is outspoken, confrontational, and at times – a little barbaric.
Jax and Brittany
Even though Jax Taylor is a major player, the VPR OG went on to marry Brittany Cartwright, who joined the cast in season 4. She was made a full time cast member in season 6 thanks to their relationship… which was often times tumultuous.
Things seem to have settled for the pair, as they now share a child – son Cruz was born in 2021 after their 2019 nuptials.
The couple is no stranger to reality tv spin offs. Jax and Brittany starred on Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, to “find out if their Los Angeles love can survive life on the farm.” (Spoiler: it did!)
Fans react to alleged spin off
Originally reported by Deadline, another Vanderpump Rules spin off centered around the two is currently in the work. Likely trying to capitalize on the popularity of #Scandoval, a VPR splinter show focused on Jax, Brittany and co-star Kristen Doute is currently in the works.
With the concept being that the pair “traded in their chaotic West Hollywood, Calif., lives for baby bottles in the Valley,” the series will allegedly feature 8 hour long episodes.
Are fans happy to see Jax and Brittany return to their screens? Results are 50/50…
Thank you Bravo for bringing Jax, Brittany & Kristen back returning in a #PumpRules spinoff. I am so here for this!!! The OG’s are back pic.twitter.com/g5UUjZSpoh
— Paul 💋💄 (@PaulStans1) June 28, 2023
Sorry but I’m excited about Jax and Brittany. Like can you imagine the mess we’re going to get #pumprules pic.twitter.com/zBocWcB3jg
— Becca (@ImWatchingBravo) March 16, 2023
Dear @BravoTV,
You guys fired Jax and Brittany for a reason. No one wants them back.
Thank you.
— Anon Hater (@_AnonHater_) June 28, 2023
Can careless about Jax, I like Brittany but can see this being a flop.
Have no time to start any new shows anyway so I wont be tunning in.
— Toni 🥰 (@ToniZ126) June 28, 2023
We will keep you posted if this news becomes more official… as for now you can catch up on Vanderpump Rules on Peacock, which features all 10 seasons, including the ones with Jax and Brittany.
