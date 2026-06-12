Pregnant Indianapolis Mother Found Dead in Mexico Months After Disappearance; Seven Children Located Safe

A pregnant Indianapolis mother who disappeared with her seven children earlier this year has been found dead in southern Mexico. This discovery brings a tragic end to a months-long search that spanned international borders and raised concerns about the family’s welfare.

According to officials in the Mexican state of Chiapas, 30-year-old Makala Pendley was found deceased on June 8 along a dirt road in the community of Elambó Bajo, located in the municipality of Zinacantán. Authorities identified the body and reported that preliminary findings indicate she died from blunt-force trauma to the head. Investigators believe her body had been left at the location only hours before it was discovered.

Pendley and her seven children were reported missing in February.

The case drew attention in both the United States and Mexico as investigators worked to locate the family. Earlier this year, officials confirmed that the children had been found alive in Mexico. Mexican authorities took temporary custody of the children before arrangements were made to ensure their safety.

Chiapas state prosecutor Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca announced that all seven children are currently safe and under government protection while officials coordinate with the U.S. Embassy and family members regarding custody arrangements.

Pendley’s partner, identified by officials as Joseph “N,” has been arrested as the primary suspect. As of this writing, authorities have not released further details regarding potential charges or whether the suspect has obtained legal representation.

Family members described Pendley as a devoted mother. Her sister told local media that Pendley was at least six months pregnant at the time of her disappearance and emphasized her dedication to her children. Relatives have since launched a fundraising campaign to help support the seven children and assist with expenses following the tragedy.