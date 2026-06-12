THE VALLEY’s Nia Sanchez Says She Would Never Leave Danny Despite Fan Concerns

“Depending on the season of life and who’s going through what and all those things, it might mean that one person is putting in a little more work than the other, but we both are committed to making it work,” Nia told Us Weekly.

In May, Danny issued a public apology to Nia for the way he spoke to her during a recent episode. At the time, he thought Nia wasn’t helping him prepare for a drag competition enough.

“It was a difficult season of life and a version of myself that I’m embarrassed by and not proud of,” Danny said. “A short fuse, stress, alcohol, and lack of sleep are never a good combination, but that’s not an excuse. I should never have taken any of it out on [Nia].”

Danny has recently shared that while he’s not proud of his behavior, the “vulgar and extreme” hate comments he gets have become overwhelming for him.

“We are committed to our marriage and we’re both committed to making it work,” Nia, 36, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Monday, June 1. “Depending on the season of life and who’s going through what and all those things, it might mean that one person is putting in a little more work than the other, but we both are committed to making it work.”

During season 2 of The Valley, some viewers, and even some costars, have raised their eyebrows after watching Nia and Danny’s dynamics play out as a couple.

On May 20, Danny, 42, issued a public apology to his wife for the way he spoke to her during a cast trip in San Diego, California. In the episode, Danny felt Nia wasn’t devoting enough time to help him prepare for a drag competition. The couple later had a tense fight that broke the fourth wall.

“All marriages go through ups and downs and highs and lows, and I feel like nobody wants their lower moments in their marriage to be all over the world on TV,” Nia told US Weekly for an interview published June 1. “But all we could do was live our life in the realist way that it was in that moment, and all we can do now is continue to work hard on our marriage to get back to a healthy and strong place because that’s always been our foundation.”