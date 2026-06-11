Influencer Wrestler Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Man Through Glass Table at Florida Party

A Florida wrestler and social media personality has been arrested after authorities say a bachelor party turned violent, leaving one man injured and resulting in felony charges.

According to police records, Georgio Poullas was arrested June 6 in Delray Beach, Florida, on a charge of aggravated battery following an altercation at a gathering that served as both a bachelor and bachelorette party.

Investigators allege tensions escalated after Georgio and his brother, Nicholas Poullas, became involved in a dispute with their sister, who was reportedly the bride-to-be. The confrontation allegedly intensified when the groom and his brother attempted to intervene.

Georgio Poullas allegedly threw the groom’s brother through a glass coffee table, causing cuts and other injuries. In court documents authorities accused Poullas of causing “great bodily harm” during the incident.

The arrest report also alleges that Nicholas Poullas physically attacked the groom during the confrontation. Both men reportedly left the scene before officers arrived but were later located by law enforcement.

A court appearance for Georgio Poullas is scheduled for July.

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