PROJECT RUNWAY Brittany Allen spills behind the scenes tea in Instagram AMA

ByAshley Marie

Brittany Allen from season 18 and season 20 of Project Runway is finally ready to spill the tea about her experience and the difficult process it takes to stay in the game. Keep reading to see her answers from a recent Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA)…

Brittany Allen

Brittany Allen is a contestant who has participated on two seasons of the hit reality series Project Runway. Allen debuted in season 18 finishing 5th and returned for a mega All Stars season (20) placing 2nd. Since the competition, the Arkansas native’s brand has exploded becoming the go-to for Peloton instructors and their enthusiasts.

In addition to her television tenure, Allen is also highly educated in her craft; the Project Runway alum received her Master’s of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in Fashion Design from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2013. Brittany is also an alumna of the sorority Alpha Omicron Pi.

Project Runway AMA

The dust has settled from her double-run on Project Runway and the famed Peloton collaborator is ready to spill the tea! Brittany Allen posted an AMA on Instagram and her answers didn’t disappoint.

In her initial introduction post, Allen talks about how she was cut off from the outside world for 9 weeks. Fans have always wondered if contestants have access to the internet/phones during filming and the answer is: no! Brittany was ‘committed to the task at hand’ and had her husband hold down the fort with her personal brand.

Fans of fashion were instantly curious about the technical process, asking Brittany about the timeline of the challenges and whether or not contestants are given any ‘help’ like slopers or premade patterns. The Project Runway star makes it clear that nothing is designed to make the process easier for the cast.

When it comes to the amount of work is endured, fans don’t even see a sliver of what the designers are actually put through. Brittany says at one point they finished 3 challenges over the course of only 9 days.

Nosy fans then asked some devious questions, like whether or not designers could sneak things in or out. Someone also wanted to know if anyone knew the challenges ahead of time. The answer to both is a strict NO and could even get the contestant disqualified.

Project Runway is currently rumored to be returning to Freeform in the near future. You can follow Brittany Allen and her colorful, unique athletic designs at @brittanyallen.atx or visit her website at shopbrittanyallen.com.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



