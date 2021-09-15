THE GIST – There’s no better tribute, in the wake of Norm Macdonald’s death, than this story about the time an audience was so unprepared for his material that literally 90% of them walked out before Norm finished his set. Rest in peace you goddamn legend, and I hope that before the bitter end you were finally able to get health insurance
JEZEBEL – AOC’s dress at the 2021 Met Gala has gotten a ton of coverage; as with all things AOC, it’s been about half positive, half negative, and all inflammatory. Meanwhile, she’s one of the few liberal politicians who can work the media the way arch-conservatives do on the regular
GO FUG YOURSELF – And speaking of weekend fashion gossip that’s still getting coverage: evidently “Some folks went to the VMAs and the Tom Ford show on the SAME NIGHT!” The thought of going to two regular person parties in one night sounds like too much to me; I can barely imagine handling two high-profile deals like these
REALITY TEA – Meredith Marks, you know damn well that Jen Shah kept filming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after she got arrested because that shit sells. Is Meredith just jealous that Jen is now the focal point of the next two RHOSLC seasons at least?
CELEBITCHY – “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex cover Time’s ‘Most Influential People’ issue.” Kate & William still playing catch-up, I see
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Jason Alexander, who was once married to Britney Spears for almost two-and-a-half days, says he thinks Britney’s engagement to Sam Asghari is “fake.” People will do anything to stay a footnote
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Teen Mom OG Season 9B Episode 13 Recap: Dissing People on Instagram & a Disappointing Gender Reveal”
DLISTED – Allison Mack went the Felicity Huffman route and checked into prison early for her sentence on racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges. Mack has three years to serve, compared to Huffman’s fortnight, so every second counts
THE BLAST – “Country star Reba McEntire was just rescued from a building in Oklahoma after part of it collapsed leaving her trapped on the second level”
LAINEY GOSSIP – “Well this feels like a throwback – this used to be a site favourite: photos of Tom Hardy with dogs. I couldn’t get enough of it and readers couldn’t get enough of it. And now it’s 2021 and Tom Hardy is starting to promote Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which sounds like a WWE event and not a comic book movie but, whatever, here we are, the movie’s coming out in less than a month and Tom and director Andy Serkis attended a fan screening last night in London and Tom’s plus one was his dog, Blue”
(Photo credit: The Gist)
