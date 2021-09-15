During tonight’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika reveals some shocking information to Kyle Richards. Tom had to have eye surgery after confronting a burglar at his house, and then her son got into a bad car accident while driving to care for Tom.
According to Pasadena PD reports, the incident happened on the night of January 22, 2021. The police don’t know what was taken from the home, but they found signs of forced entry. The news hit the media of February 5, 2021, and there were very little details about what happened. Since then, there have been no follow-up reports about what was taken, or who might have done this.
On the day the articles hit about the alleged crime, Erika posted a photo of her dog, a Dutch Shepard named Tiago, with the caption “He always has my back.”
On the show, Erika gives a little more information. In a preview clip Erika uses one rambling sentence to spill quite a lot to Kyle Richards: “Tom’s house was broken into and he confronted the burglar and then had to go have eye surgery, and then my son had to go over and help and then he rolled his car five times on the way home. Yeah, I’m under a lot of stress.”
There have been no news reports about either Tom’s eye surgery or Erika’s son’s car accident, so this is all new information.
In another clip, PK Kemsley, who last episode gave an excellent critique of Erika’s social media behavior, discussed these latest revelations with his wife Dorit and other cast members.
“What you’re suggesting then is that Erika is not telling the truth?” Dorit asks PK.
“No” he replies “I’m suggesting that she’s been in a controlling marriage for 20 yeas and she’s still being controlled.”
Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards’ husband, weighed in with the observation that there are “lies all over the place.”
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo on Wednesdays at 8/7c