REALITY TEA – Jen Shah, whose trial on federal fraud charges is RHOSLC Season 2’s raison d’etre right now, would like to put one rumor to bed. Is Sharieff divorcing Jen Shah? That would be a huge no — she says the couple is “closer than ever” as her trial looms
THE BLAST – Britney Spears got engaged to Sam Asghari over the weekend. He popped the question with a four-karat stone in a platinum band and then the two of them took to social media to share pics and vids…
JEZEBEL – …but it turns out Sam might have accientally jumped the gun on the reveal. Two days before the announcement, he posted a pic of an engagement ring, then almost immediately deleted it and blamed the whole thing on “Hackers.” In any case, congratulations, hackers!
LAINEY GOSSIP – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet last night, at the Venice Film Festival. It was their first red carpet stroll since 2003. They looked…”really, really, really f-cking amazing”
THE GIST – “What We Do In The Shadows…is the comedic relief we all need right now. Pretty much everything Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi do is excellent, and Shadows is no different. This show is basically like if The Office was about vampires, and I dare you to name one thing about that premise that’s unappealing”
DLISTED – “Olivia Munn” is a pretty big LOL at this point, but when you throw in all the “love and support” she says she’s received after announcing her pregnancy — this story isn’t dying down anytime soon
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Covid suspended The Amazing Race‘s prodction for almost two years, but the show is set to begin filming again soon and “will be back this season,” per CBS execs
CELEBITCHY – Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyer somehow managed to get through the literal fortress that is Windsor Castle and serve papers to Prince Andrew in Giuffre’s civil suit against him (though Andrew maintains he hasn’t been “successfully served”)
GO FUG YOURSELF – “Zendaya’s Run Continues With a British Vogue Cover”
THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIP – Well, at least one Duggar is “done” with the rest of the family
(Photo credit: Instagram)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail or Twitter.