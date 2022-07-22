REALITY TEA – All rise! The Judge is back in session! Tamra Judge officially confirmed that she will be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County during a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live! The veteran Bravolebrity even had her new tagline ready to go!
DLISTED – There goes Honey Boo Boo! A stomach collar will be making Alana Thompson holler as she recovers from her upcoming weight surgery after her 17th birthday. The teen reality star will be joined by her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, who will also be having a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve at the same time in late August.
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – It looks like MTV and producers of the planned Jersey Shore 2.0 reboot have themselves a situation! Soon after production began on the new series, it was paused. And soon after it was paused, it looks to have been completely shut down with production crews reportedly dismantling all of the lights, cameras and signage from the filming house. The shut down came after many of the original Jersey Shore cast members shared a joint statement denouncing the reboot.
CELEBITCHY – One of the fringe benefits of being Hollywood A-Listers is you don’t have to worry about silly things like telling the truth on legal forms. Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez listed VERY obviously wrong dates for their divorces when they applied for their marriage license in Las Vegas earlier this month. Plus, find out if J-Lo is now legally J-Aff!
KIKI AND KIBBITZ – (VIDEO ABOVE) In the new episode of Love After Lockup: Word On The Street, the ladies catch everyone up on the latest antics of Maurice and Mandy. Plus, they check in with “weenie” punching bag Kevin, who is having some troubles with his ankle monitor.
LAINEY GOSSIP – The perks of being a female 21-year-old social media influencer include lots of free Boom Bod, as many unsolicited 🍆 pics as you could ever dream of, and… dating Drake?! That’s apparently the case for YouTuber, TikToker and Instagrammer Suede, who has been spotted yacht hopping with the 35-year-old rapper in in Saint Tropez.
THE BLAST – Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance auctioned a date with her for charity, and the auction was won by Stephanie from 90 Day Fiance. One of them sells farts in jars, the other was recently in hot water with the Michigan Attorney General over something she was selling (not farts in jars). Hop on over to The Blast to figure which Steph did what!
TAMARA TATTLES – Tamara recaps the most recent episode of Below Deck Med in which Raygan continues to suck at bosunning (and dancing), and chief stew Natasha continues her wackadoo efforts to keep her relationship with chef Dave White a secret — despite the fact that they are on Below Deck and sleeping in the same room together with cameras!
REALITEASQUAD – (VIDEO ABOVE) “Steve and Brenda Foley are new to the Seeking Sister Wife franchise and they are bringing the cringe big time! They are courting 21 year old April and the relationship is off to a rocky start. Not only that but Steve’s kids from his first marriage are extremely uncomfortable with their dad’s lifestyle choices.”
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks