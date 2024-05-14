Nneka Ihim leaving Real Housewives of Potomac to focus on expanding family

Fans have been wondering if Nneka Ihim will be leaving Real Housewives of Potomac after 1 season and she is, by choice, to focus on expanding her family.
Read more, including her official announcement, below:
Nneka Ihim
Nneka Ihim, 36, made her debut on season 8 of the Real Housewives of Potomac. Ihim met her now-husband Dr. Ikenna Ihim and moved to Potomac proper after marrying in 2021. A newlywed, Nneka caught fans hearts with her youthful appearance and “girls-girl” attitude.
I love Nneka? She feels like a girls girl – breath of fresh air. And she loves fashion! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/Lu8OFkGgvn
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) November 28, 2023
During her time on the show, Ihim was pitted against the other Nigerian cast member, Dr. Wendy Osefo, in a feud many felt didn’t give a good “edit” to either. Ihim accused Osefo’s mother of having a shrine against her family… a claim Wendy’s mom didn’t exactly deny.
Many wished they had gotten to learn more about Nneka’s true background and story. Fans learned that the Nigerian queen grew up in Wisconsin when Starcasm asked the question on the Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion.
Nneka Ihim leaving RHOP
Unfortunately Nneka Ihim is joining Askale Davis as a Potomac one season wonder. Yes, Ihim has officially announced that she will not be returning to the Bravo reality series… by choice!
After several failed attempts at IVF, Nneka wants to focus on expanding her family and adding children to her world. As she told People Magazine, she is determined to keep telling her story:
At this point, after multiple failed fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority. Thank you to the fans that have supported me along the way this season, especially regarding my difficult IUI turned IVF journey, and the stigma surrounding infertility. All of the kind remarks have genuinely kept me uplifted and have fueled my determination to continue to share my story.
The RHOP star then hinted at a possible return to the series down the line:
As a true resident of Potomac proper, 20854, just know that I’ll be seeing you all again soon.
There is no announcement yet as to when it will begin to film, but the Bravo reality series is experiencing several other shakeups before season 9 including cutting veterans Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon.
What’s next for Nneka Ihim?
In addition to hopefully getting pregnant (Ihim would ‘love twins, a boy and a girl, and call it a day‘) she has also spearheaded the development of a dating/social app called Hello Africa that works by requiring each user to first select their African “Heritage Country,” “Tribe,” and then select their African “Heritage(s) of Interest” in order to link people up with their closest possible match.
Nneka is continuing to update fans on all of it via her social media pages: Instagram and Twitter.
