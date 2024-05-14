Last episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Shane Sherwood revealed to the audience that he’s undergoing a kidney cancer battle. Yesterday on May 13, 2024, he announced on social media that he’s currently cancer-free after a partial kidney removal (nephrectomy.)
Ashley was pregnant with their second child during most of the filming for Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife while they tried to find a second wife they could both have a relationship. The major focus of the relationship was on Ashley, and they later explained that they wanted Ashley to have a partner in case something happened to Shane.