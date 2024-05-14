SEEKING SISTER WIFE – Shane Sherwood announces that he’s cancer-free after battle with kidney cancer

May 14, 2024 Ashley Sherwood, Seeking Sister Wife, Shane Sherwood

Last episode of Seeking Sister Wife, Shane Sherwood revealed to the audience that he’s undergoing a kidney cancer battle. Yesterday on May 13, 2024, he announced on social media that he’s currently cancer-free after a partial kidney removal (nephrectomy.)

Ashley was pregnant with their second child during most of the filming for Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife while they tried to find a second wife they could both have a relationship. The major focus of the relationship was on Ashley, and they later explained that they wanted Ashley to have a partner in case something happened to Shane.




VioletaIdyll