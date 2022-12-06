Netflix announces ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ with open casting call

Fans of the Netfix series Indian Matchmaking have a new binge-worthy series to add to their calendars.
Jewish Matching was announced earlier this year, and now you can be a part of the show yourself through their open casting process.
Indian Matchmaking spin-off
Netlix struck gold with their original reality series Indian Matchmaking. It’s not only a fan favorite, but an awards show darling.
The Emmy nominated show follows ‘Sima Auntie’ Sima Taparia as she matches young Indian singles in hopes of introducing lasting marriages.
Followers can rejoice, the original series will return for season three in 2023.
Jewish Matchmaking
With the success of Indian Matchmaking it makes sense that the streaming service would want to duplicate its success. Also premiering on Netflix in 2023 is its sister-show, Jewish Matchmaking.
Jewish Matchmaking was announced earlier this year. Cover art is in place at the app, just one indication of several that the show has been greenlit.
An official synopsis was also posted, and the description proves to be entertaining:
A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of Shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world?
Be a part of a Netflix series
Jewish Matchmaking is currently casting, and you could be its next star!
The open casting call page for Netflix reality series is collecting videos for those who want to star in Jewish Matchmaking, or other reality programs from the streaming service like The Circle, Love on the Spectrum U.S., and, of course, Indian Matchmaking.
When does Jewish Matchmaking start?
There is no set date announced for this series, but the streamer announced in September that you can expect the reality TV show to arrive some time “in spring 2023.”
Promised to be eight one-hour episodes, we cannot wait to dive in! For fans of Jewish reality series, may we suggest catching up on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life, currently airing its second season.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com