Will there be a season 3 of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking?

November 22, 2022 Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia

Fans of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking will be happy to know that a season 3 is coming soon!

Star and matchmaker Sima Taparia confirms that the new season is complete and will be posted on the streaming site within the next few months.

Sima Taparia series confirmed

Creator and producer of Indian Matchmaking Smriti Mundhra commented to Today on the similarities between the latest season and the upcoming one for 2023. “It’ll be similar to season two in that the idea is to always keep expanding on the conversations that the show brings up in organic ways,” she said.

The show’s creator continued to explain the purpose of the controversial series.

We want it to just be a journey where you learn about things and learn about the world and about love and marriage through very specific journeys of people who you love and who you want to see. We really want to see them have their happy ending.

I love being able to also use the shows as an opportunity to normalize and humanize other cultures so it’s not presented as some exotic social issue kind of thing. We’re all after the same thing: love and companionship. We just do it in different ways.

Indian Matchmaking Success

The hit Netflix series was nominated for an Emmy in 2021.

Nominated alongside Disney’s Becoming, Below Deck, Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Selling Sunset, the Netflix series ultimately lost to Ru Paul’s Drag Race in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

This was a surprising nomination, considering the newness of the Netflix series coupled with the split fan reaction.

Indian Matchmaking fan commentary

The series has some skeptics, calling it “regressive” and saying that it focuses too much on traditional marriage and gender roles.

Others love Indian Matchmaking and champion it for showing different aspects of Indian culture.

Indian Matchmaking seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com



web analytics


About The Author

Ashley Marie