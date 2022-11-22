Will there be a season 3 of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking?

Fans of the Netflix series Indian Matchmaking will be happy to know that a season 3 is coming soon!
Star and matchmaker Sima Taparia confirms that the new season is complete and will be posted on the streaming site within the next few months.
Sima Taparia series confirmed
Creator and producer of Indian Matchmaking Smriti Mundhra commented to Today on the similarities between the latest season and the upcoming one for 2023. “It’ll be similar to season two in that the idea is to always keep expanding on the conversations that the show brings up in organic ways,” she said.
The show’s creator continued to explain the purpose of the controversial series.
We want it to just be a journey where you learn about things and learn about the world and about love and marriage through very specific journeys of people who you love and who you want to see. We really want to see them have their happy ending.
I love being able to also use the shows as an opportunity to normalize and humanize other cultures so it’s not presented as some exotic social issue kind of thing. We’re all after the same thing: love and companionship. We just do it in different ways.
Indian Matchmaking Success
The hit Netflix series was nominated for an Emmy in 2021.
Nominated alongside Disney’s Becoming, Below Deck, Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Selling Sunset, the Netflix series ultimately lost to Ru Paul’s Drag Race in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.
This was a surprising nomination, considering the newness of the Netflix series coupled with the split fan reaction.
Indian Matchmaking fan commentary
The series has some skeptics, calling it “regressive” and saying that it focuses too much on traditional marriage and gender roles.
Indian Matchmaking isn't just about the liberal colorist and sexist fabric South Asian cultures are steeped in. It's about Brahmanical patriarchy. It's shaped by gender, caste, and economic relationships, and Indian Matchmaking depicts exactly that.
— Sharmin Hossain (@sharminultra) July 19, 2020
Indian Matchmaking was a mistake. Some parts were hilarious because wealthy North Indians are absurd. But overall, it was just a disgustingly accurate representation of how incredibly violent and regressive Brahmanical patriarchy is.
— yeet the rich 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@alitlstrawberry) July 21, 2020
Indian Matchmaking is genuinely so fucking bad, like the amount of sexism and colourism it promotes genuinely disgusting and don't even get me started on the men and aunties in the show.
— Rudra Maharaj 🇫🇯 🇨🇦 (@RY_Maharaj) July 19, 2020
Others love Indian Matchmaking and champion it for showing different aspects of Indian culture.
I started watching Indian Matchmaking and I’m kind of obsessed with it now. My peeps are so messy pic.twitter.com/tAR9MLDvzb
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) January 24, 2021
I'm loving the amount of South Asian content on Netflix right now!
I'm currently obsessed with:
– Never Have I Ever 😍
– Indian Matchmaking
– Wedding Season#SouthAsianHeritageMonth
— Devita Davison (@DevitaDavison) August 14, 2022
Nah i’m too scared to watch Indian Matchmaking but also, I wanna know the tea 😂 This is real life for some of us… especially for us dark skinned Desi girls 🙈
— Ramya Ramana (@Ramyaramana) July 20, 2020
Indian Matchmaking seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.
