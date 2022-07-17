Netflix’s hit original series My Unorthodox Life follows the Haart family; mother/mogul Julia, and children Batsheva (29), Shlomo (25), Miriam (22) and Aron (Hendler) (16); as they navigate leaving behind their Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, NY for the bright lights of New York City.
Batsheva: Conservative no more
One of the Haart’s was partying it up in Las Vegas this past week as a guest of Virgin Hotels.
Batsheva, eldest daughter and social media influencer, recently divorced conservative husband Binyamin “Benn” Weinstein after a 9 year marriage. While their split is set to play out on season 2, Batsheva is fully embracing the single life with her recent trip to Las Vegas.
In a series of Instagram and TikTok posts, the star acknowledged her “first summer being single since (she) was 17” and even referenced “a guy (she’s) talking to” during a Chainsmokers concert at the nightclub XS Las Vegas.
Miriam: Sex Toys and the Single Life
Younger sister Miriam spent her week pushing boundaries in her own way. The Netlix star, who has recently come out as bisexual, spent her time promoting Womanizer sex toys on Instagram. The Pro40 by Womanizer is a product she proudly and frequently supports on her page.
Miriam’s dating life, which includes a barrage of both men and women, was featured prominently in Season One and is sure to be a big part of Season Two, which will be airing on Netflix later this year.
Julia Haart: Divorce Battle Rages On
While the younger Haart’s enjoy their freedom, mother Julia is embattled in scandal dealing with her own divorce.
She is currently suing estranged husband Silvio for $257M amid their brutal separation which has involved restraining orders, abuse accusations, and several other lawsuits.
Ahead of the pair’s split, Julia was CEO of Silvio’s model and talent agency, Elite World Group. As of today, Julia claims she is owed millions of dollars after being fired from the agency in February 2022.
Catch up on Season One of My Unorthodox Life on Netflix now. Season two is promised by both Netflix and its stars as “coming soon.”
