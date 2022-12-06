Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle rejects Andy Cohen’s Housewives offer

Regardless of how cool it sounds, we are never getting a Duchess of Sussex/Real Housewives crossover.
Earlier this week, Bravo’s Andy Cohen was a guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes and dashed all our dreams of her and Prince Harry starring in an unscripted series.
Meghan Markle’s Podcast with Andy Cohen
The podcast episode in which Meghan Markle examines a potential reality career with Andy is actually the season finale. One of Spotify’s Best New Podcasts of 2022, the season finale also starred Trevor Noah and Judd Apatow.
Titled ‘Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift‘ the episode discusses “how men can be an impactful part of the cultural conversation through their roles in the media, and for some, as husbands and fathers.”
Leave it to reality television producer Andy Cohen to direct the conversation to Real Housewives. What the Duchess of Sussex told the WWHL host will likely disappoint many fans.
Meghan Markle says no to reality tv
Although the Duchess has admitted to being a fan of reality television in the past, she insists now that she wants nothing to do with it personally.
In a decisive shut down, Markle replies to Andy’s Housewives plea with an abrupt “There will be no reality shows.” Even though the producer offered to ‘center a Housewives franchise around her,’ Meghan was not having it.
Looks like the royal thinks her life is dramatic enough without the addition of cameras.
“I stopped watching the Housewives when my life had its own level of drama that I stopped craving (other people’s…)”
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan
If you need an unscripted fix of Prince Harry and his beloved wife, you are in a bit of luck. New documentary from Netflix Harry & Meghan has so much hype its bound to tide us over, at least in the short term.
As seen in the official trailer above, the royals are not completely shut off to sharing their life for the cameras. The synopsis for the limited docuseries reads:
“In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.
With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”
