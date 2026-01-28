MY 600-LB LIFE Charity Pierce passed away at 50

My 600-Lb Life star Charity Pierce has passed away at the age of 50.

Charity’s daughter Charly Jo broke the news with an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday. Here is Charity’s full post, including a photo with her mom’s hand:

In case the screen cap is difficult to read, here’s what Charly Jo wrote:

I wasn’t going to post about this. But.. the calling and the texting is making my head feel like it’s on fire. Almost all immediate family knows so, my mom passed away today. She’s up with her momma and brother and sister and she’s finally at peace. Charity fly high momma. I hope you know how much I love you and how grateful I was to be able to be by your side while you took your last breath.

TMZ provided an update earlier today:

A family source tells TMZ … Charity died Tuesday at 1:20 AM, surrounded by her loved ones. Our source says Charity had been in hospice care for a month or two due to ongoing medical conditions — including lymphedema and fluid buildup in her lungs — adding the fluid in her lungs may have contributed to her death.

Charity Pierce appeared on the third season of #My600Pound Life, as well as multiple follow-up episodes. Charity had one of the most dramatic weight losses in the history of the show as she went from 778 pounds to 278 pounds as of her last official weigh in.

After filming for the show, Charity had multiple health scares. She was involved in a serious car accident with her daughter Charity Jo in 2018. Thankfully, both were able to walk away.

In March of 2020, Charity Pierce revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer. “I found out at Christmas time that I have kidney cancer,” Charity wrote on Facebook. She revealed she had her kidney removed on March 2 and she was in the process of recovering.

Charity’s very public weight loss journey was an inspiration to many, and no doubt it helped her live a longer and happier life than she would have otherwise.

Rest in peace Charity.

