Mother Acquitted After Killing Boyfriend in Alleged Defense of Daughter

A Brazilian court has acquitted a mom who cut off her boyfriend’s testicles and set fire to his body after catching him trying to rape her young daughter.

Erica Pereira da Silveira Vicente claimed she acted after discovering her boyfriend, Everton Amaro de Silva, allegedly attempting to rape her 11-year-old daughter.

Vicente told authorities she rushed to intervene after hearing screams and found the man “on top of” her daughter.

Prosecutors argued that Vicente’s actions went far beyond a spontaneous attempt to stop an assault. They alleged she drugged the victim using clonazepam (Klonopin) before killing him, suggesting premeditation rather than a split-second defensive act.

Authorities further claimed she stabbed and beat the man after he lost consciousness, mutilated the body, including cutting off his genitals, and attempted to conceal the crime by moving and burning the remains.

The prosecution framed these actions as deliberate and excessive, arguing they could not be justified as self-defense.

Vicente, however, maintained throughout the trial that everything she did was driven by a singular motive: protecting her child from sexual violence.

After hearing testimony, the jury acquitted Vicente of aggravated homicide and corpse desecration. The decision came after just one day of deliberation.

The judge upheld the verdict, effectively clearing her of all charges.

Vicente had already spent approximately one year in jail awaiting trial before being released following the acquittal.

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