As Starcasm was the first to report, Love During Lockup inmate Dustin Phillips was arrested again earlier this month on multiple charges, including felony evading and domestic assault. We now have more details about Dustin’s arrest, and they are crazy!
YouTuber According To Amber spoke with someone close to the situation who filled in the details. (Video is embedded at the bottom of this post.) The source reveals that Jessica had grown suspicious that Dustin was up to something shady, so she surprised him one day by returning home early from work for a lunch break.
Jessica “ends up finding Dustin in bed with another girl” that he had previously been caught talking to. More from According To Amber:
When Jessica told Dustin and this girl to get out of her house, he ended up choking Jessica out, and he tried to protect the other girl over Jessica. And then he ended up grabbing Jessica’s truck keys and stealing her truck and driving off with this girl…He ended up getting in a high-speed chase with police.
According To Amber says that the girl Dustin was caught with was with him in Jessica’s truck during the police chase. That all lines up with Dustin’s charges of reckless endangerment, theft of property, felony evading, domestic assault, and reckless driving.
The theft charge was a felony because the item that was allegedly stolen (Jessica’s truck) was valued between $10,000 and $60,000.
Online Franklin County Jail records initially listed a bond of $20,000 for each of Dustin’s charges, which made it unlikely that he would be able to post bond. However, Dustin was able to post his bond and was released on February 12.
So how did Dustin (or someone he knew) come up with all that money? Apparently he didn’t have to!
According To Amber says that Dustin’s bond turned out to be just $800. The same girl that he was caught in bed with was reportedly the one who bonded Dustin out. The two are reportedly now living together.
The girl was allegedly contacting Jessica trying to get Dustin’s clothes back, “so Jessica ended up dropping all his stuff off at his family’s house, because she was pretty close with his family — and still is, even though her and Dustin are no longer together.”
According To Amber says that Dustin’s quick release has Jessica “stressed out.” She doesn’t have a restraining order against Dustin yet, but because of his pending charges, he isn’t allowed on her property. Of course, we are all very aware of Dustin’s lack of concern when it comes to rules and the law.
Given Dustin’s extensive criminal history, and especially considering his bad behavior while incarcerated, I would assume that he is facing A LOT of prison time for the recent charges. We will try to get more information on his court case.
Amazingly, Dustin’s alleged assault, grand theft, and police chase wouldn’t be the most dramatic Love During Lockup break up. That award would have to go to Season 1 inmate Talsey, who burned his fiancée Kayla’s house down early last year.
