Hailey Bieber’s Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Faces Jail Time Over 2024 Tampon-Throwing, Hair-Pulling Nightclub Incident

Alaia Baldwin Aronow, the 33-year-old model and older sister of Hailey Bieber, is facing potential jail time after Georgia prosecutors filed criminal charges related to a February 2024 altercation at a Savannah nightclub.

On January 26, 2026, prosecutors formally charged Aronow with four misdemeanor offenses: simple battery, simple assault, battery, and criminal trespass, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. If convicted on the battery charge, she could face up to one year in prison. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 23, 2026.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on February 24, 2024, at Club Elan in Savannah, where Aronow was celebrating a friend’s upcoming wedding. According to police reports and court documents, the altercation began after Aronow entered an employees-only bathroom.

Prosecutors allege that Aronow assaulted three club employees during the incident. Court documents claim she struck one victim, Jacinto Hills, in the genitals, and pulled hair from the scalp of another victim, Ian O’Neill. Additionally, prosecutors charged Aronow with simple assault for allegedly throwing a used tampon at bartender Haleigh Cauley.

According to the police report, security footage showed Aronow forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom despite being directed to use the public restroom. When bartender Cauley initially entered the restroom, Aronow reportedly explained she needed to change her tampon. However, the situation escalated when Cauley returned minutes later.

The club owner called 911, reporting that a woman was attacking his staff and refusing to leave the premises. Police reports indicate that Aronow was “seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside” the bar.

Aronow has maintained that the incident was blown out of proportion and that she acted in self-defense. According to the police report, she stated that she was “forcefully removed from the club.” While she initially denied throwing the tampon, she later admitted to doing so during questioning.

Her attorney, Drew Findling, addressed the incident in a statement to TMZ shortly after the arrest: “On February 24, 2024, Ms. Aronow traveled to Savannah, GA to celebrate the upcoming marriage of a close friend. Sadly, what should have been a celebratory girls night out, unfortunately took an unexpected turn. Ms. Aronow is embarrassed and saddened by the events of that night and is proactively taking the necessary steps to ensure that it never happens again.”

Alaia Baldwin Aronow is the eldest daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin. She married Andrew Aronow in 2017, and the couple has one daughter, Iris Elle Aronow, born in 2020. She has appeared at numerous fashion and charity events alongside her younger sister, Hailey Bieber, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber.

The case continues to develop as Aronow prepares for her April arraignment.