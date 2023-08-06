90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise star Scott Wern has followed through on his plans to file for bankruptcy again. Scott publicly announced his intention to file in June while reacting to criticism of his live stream in which he asked for money while claiming to be stuck in New York and living out of his car.
Scott filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 26, which is the fourth bankruptcy filing for the 52-year-old reality star.
Article highlights
This article is a bit involved, so for readers looking for the highlights, here they are:
• Scott has filed for bankruptcy four times, including one joint filing with his wife in 2005. You have to wait at least eight years between Chapter 7 bankruptcy filings. Scott’s last Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing closed almost nine years to the day before his most recent Chapter 7 filing.
• Scott Wern’s total liabilities equal $539,399.75, including just over $45,000 in tax debt and more than $77,000 in credit card debt.
• Scott indicates he is “not employed” and has an income of $0 a month at the time of the filing. He has earned $30,000 year-to-date (gross income) in 2023. It’s not indicated whether that is from his appearance on Love In Paradise or other employment.
• Scott states he earned $140,330.00 (gross income) in 2022 (despite his stroke in July) and $149,068.00 in 2021.
• Scott lists the total value of his clothing as $50.
• Scott filed for bankruptcy one day after announcing on Instagram that he was “hired as a Clinical Liaison at a new hospital in Tampa Bay area.”
Bankruptcy basics
There are multiple types of bankruptcies available in the United States. The most common types for individuals (or couples) are Chapter 13 and Chapter 7.
Chapter 13 is referred to as a reorganization bankruptcy and allows you to place a hold on collections while you arrange a payment plan to pay off your debts.
Chapter 7 is is referred to as a liquidation bankruptcy and essentially wipes clean any eligible debts that you owe and allows you to start over.
How often can you file for bankruptcy?
The time required between filings is dependent upon whether or not the filings are Chapter 13 or Chapter 7. For example, you can file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy just 2 years after a previous Chapter 13 filing. However, you must wait 8 years in between Chapter 7 filings. This is important to know in regards to Scott because his last two bankruptcies were Chapter 7 and they were filed 9 years apart.
Scott Wern’s bankruptcies
Here is a timeline of all of Scott Wern’s bankruptcy filings over the years:
June 3, 1992 – Scott files for bankruptcy. Given how old this case is, there isn’t much information available. There was a final decree entered on February 8, 1993 that indicates this was a Chapter 11 filing, which is another type of reorganization bankruptcy.
January 5, 2005 – Scott and his wife (at the the time) file for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. The final decree was entered on August 17, 2010, indicating full compliance with the repayment plan.
February 24, 2014 – Scott Wern files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The filing was less than three months after Scott’s divorce was finalized in December of 2012. The Discharge of Debtor was entered in May of 2014, and the case was closed in July of 2014.
July 26, 2023 – Almost nine years to the day from when his previous Chapter 7 bankruptcy was closed, Scott files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy again.
Scott Wern 2023 bankruptcy details
Scott Wern filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on June 26, 2023. In the filing, he claims more than half a million dollars in liabilities. His combined monthly income is listed as $1,350 while his monthly expenses are 4,209.91.
I’ve compiled information from the filing into a bullet point list:
• Scott Wern’s total liabilities are listed in the filing as $539,399.75.
• The oft-shirtless Scott listed the value of his clothes as $50.
• Scott has two checking accounts and two savings accounts with a total of $27 in them.
• Scott owes the IRS $43,239.00 and the Michigan Department of Treasury $2,910.00.
• Scott listed 18 credit card accounts with a combined balance of $77,017.00.
• There is a $19,000.00 entry for “Monies Loaned / Advanced” and a $17,733.00 deficiency balance at a Navy credit union.
• Under “Estimate monthly income as of the date you file this form,” Scott indicates he is “not employed” and states that his monthly gross wages, salary, and commissions is $0. Under “other monthly income” he lists “Contribution to Household from Friend” of $1,350.00.
• After stating that he is not employed and earns $0 a month, Scott checks “No” under “Do you expect an increase or decrease within the year after you file this form?” This is despite the fact that Scott was hired for a new job one day before the Chapter 7 bankruptcy was officially filed. (More details below.)
• As stated above, Scott lists his monthly expenses as $4,209.91. That includes $1,800 for his mortgage.
• Scott states he has earned $30,000 (gross income) year-to-date in 2023. It’s unclear if that amount includes (or is entirely) money earned from appearing on Love In Paradise.
• Scott earned $140,330.00 (gross income) in 2022 and $149,068.00 in 2021. Scott has stated he suffered an ischemic stroke in July of 2022 which made it difficult to perform his respiratory therapist job afterward.
• The bankruptcy filing asks: “Do you have any special circumstances that justify additional expenses or adjustments of current monthly income for which there is no reasonable alternative?” Scott checked “Yes” and wrote as an explanation: “Debtor Had an Illness that resulted in him not being able to work any.” The adjustment amount listed is $3,000.
• Scott states that he owes $264,097.00 on his home (purchased for $294,990.00 in August of 2021). He owes $68,775.00 on a 2022 Kia EV6 and $46,628.75 on a 2017 Jeep Rubicon. (Scott lists the current value of the Jeep at $28,520.)
• Scott doesn’t claim his home as an exemption, but he does state that he intends to “retain collateral and continue making payments” on the property. Scott also wishes to keep his Jeep Rubicon and “enter into a Reaffirmation Agreement.”
• Scott previously indicated under “other monthly income” that he received $1,350 as a “Contribution to Household from Friend.” In the Statement of Your Current Income form of the Chapter 7 filing, there is a section that asks the debtor to “Fill in the average monthly income that you received from all sources, derived during the 6 full months before you file this bankruptcy case.” Under this section, Scott indicated $3,483.33 for “Contribution to Household from Friend.” I do not know why there is a discrepancy, unless the contribution was reduced dramatically just prior to the filing.
Scott has a new job
Scott shared the news on Instagram on July 25 — one day before he filed for bankruptcy — that he has a new job!
“Interviewed and was hired as a Clinical Liaison at a new hospital in Tampa Bay area,” Scott captioned a selfie shared on Instagram.
The timing of the new job seems perfect in terms of being on a nine-year bankruptcy cycle — as does flying around the globe spending money on women the year before filing. The timing is probably just a coincidence.
We will keep an eye on Scott’s bankruptcy and will be sure to share any major updates.
