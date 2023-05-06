Troubled Life After Lockup couple Tayler George and Chance Pitt ended the most recent season on a bit of a cliffhanger as far as their relationship goes. As a result, most fans assumed the dysfunctional duo would be back for another season.
That assumption was seemingly confirmed earlier today by Tayler’s sister, Bobbie!
A Facebook user shared a post announcing his brother was going to be on the new season of Love After Lockup, and Bobbie commented on the post with some words of encouragement — and the casting tea.
“My sister and her fiance are on the show,” Bobbie wrote. “They have been on the past 3 seasons and are upcoming on the 4th.”
WE tv has made it nearly impossible to discuss seasons in regards to the Love After Lockup franchise due to how they categorize them, but Tayler and Chance have appeared on a single season of Love After Lockup and two seasons of Life After Lockup. If they returned for another season, it would be their fourth.
“I’m on there as well,” Bobbie continues. “I’m telling you it’s so fun.. 🙂”
That last comment will surely have many fans speculating about how real the Tayler and Chance story line has been. Given what viewers saw of Chance being an unemployed gaslighting verbally abusive alcoholic gambler, it’s hard to imagine Bobbie describing that experience as “so fun.”
I should also point out that Bobbie describes Chance as Tayler’s fiance, which suggests the couple has yet to officially get married. If Chance can get a job and get his drinking and gambling (and ill-advised spending) under control, perhaps viewers will FINALLY get to see a Tayler and Chance wedding this season? Or will that be a few seasons down the road?
It’s reasonable to assume that all of Chance’s on-screen drunken antics might put him at risk of having his parole violated. I did a quick check and I was unable to find any indication that Chance has been in any legal trouble since his release.
I also checked on Bobbie, who has an extensive criminal record herself, and it seems she’s managed to stay on the straight and narrow as well — at least in Missouri.
We will continue to monitor casting news for all of the Love After Lockup shows, so stay tuned for all the latest!
#LoveAfterLockup Chance says he robbed a bank teller by being "real polite and flirty" with the teller. He forgot to mention that he claimed to have a gun. Oh, and that he also robbed a nearby salon. https://t.co/54O3a7RqK1
