THE PIONEER WOMAN Ree Drummond announces exciting new development

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman on Food Network, has made a many big announcements throughout her career. Her latest news might be the most exciting yet.
Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex Drummond Scott and husband Mauricio Scott are expecting a baby! This will make Ree a grandmother for the first time at the age of 55.
The Pioneer Woman
The Pioneer Woman is a popular cooking series starring Ree Drummond. The show debuted on Food Network in 2011 and has enjoyed much success ever since. The Pioneer Woman brand has inspired many purchasable products including kitchen textiles, appliances, home decor, clothing and more.
Ree Drummond sells a lifestyle, as the beginning of her Food Network show informs us she lives and works on a homestead ranch. Her five children and husband Ladd make frequent appearances on her program, which often includes “down home” recipes perfect for big families and farmers, alike.
Ree Drummond’s big announcement
In an adorable announcement on Instagram, The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex and husband Mauricio posted photos from a maternity shoot. The couple dressed in white to announce they’re having a baby!
The Scott’s included the caption “We can’t wait to meet you, little one. 🤍 Baby Scott joining the party this winter!” While they didn’t give away any gender details in the post, their dog is definitely excited to be a “Big Brother” to whoever decides to join them. (Scroll through the photos on Instagram for a cute surprise…)
The Pioneer Woman star copied her daughter’s post to her own Instagram story adding the note “There’s been a development.”
Alex, 26, has been featured on The Pioneer Woman numerous times, most predominantly during COVID-19 when production stopped on Food Network reality programming and Drummond filmed the majority of her show herself with the help of her children.
Drummond has four other children with her husband Ladd: Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Todd, 18, and Jamar, 20.
The Pioneer Woman is in its 37th season. We can’t wait to see what Ree comes up with for baby shower snacks and kids birthday treats! Congrats to The Food Network star on her latest ‘development’!
