James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star, Dies at 48



Actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his iconic role as Dawson Leery on the hit 1990s teen drama “Dawson’s Creek,” has died at age 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 11, 2026, according to a statement posted to his Instagram account by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” the statement read. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

The actor publicly revealed his diagnosis in November 2024, announcing that he was living with stage 3 colorectal cancer. He had initially been diagnosed in August 2023. Despite the difficult prognosis, Van Der Beek maintained an optimistic outlook and used his platform to raise awareness about the disease.

In December 2024, just weeks after going public with his diagnosis, Van Der Beek starred in a two-hour special of “The Real Full Monty” to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research. He later spoke about how his cancer diagnosis encouraged him to live a healthier, more religious life, even calling it “the best thing that had ever happened to him” in December 2025.

Born March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek began his professional acting career at age 16, making his debut off-Broadway in Edward Albee’s “Finding the Sun,” directed by Albee himself.

His breakthrough came in 1998 when he landed the titular role of Dawson Leery, a film-obsessed teenager with dreams of becoming the next Steven Spielberg, on The WB’s “Dawson’s Creek.” The series became a cultural phenomenon, running for six seasons and launching the careers of Van Der Beek alongside co-stars Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams. The show was syndicated worldwide and helped establish The WB network.

During his time on “Dawson’s Creek,” Van Der Beek also starred in the 1999 teen football drama “Varsity Blues,” which held the number one spot at the U.S. box office for its first two weeks. He won an MTV Movie Award for his performance. His emotional scenes from “Dawson’s Creek,” particularly his teary response to being dumped by Katie Holmes’ character Joey, became enduring internet memes.

After “Dawson’s Creek” ended, Van Der Beek appeared in numerous films, including “Scary Movie,” “Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back,” “The Rules of Attraction,” and “Texas Rangers.” He was named one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People in the World.”

Van Der Beek later embraced self-parody, appearing in Kesha’s 2011 music video for “Blow” and earning critical acclaim for playing a fictionalized version of himself on the ABC sitcom “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23,” which ran for two seasons.

His other television credits included recurring roles on “How I Met Your Mother,” “One Tree Hill,” “Mercy,” and “CSI: Cyber.” He co-created, wrote, produced, and starred in the Viceland series “What Would Diplo Do?,” his first project as a showrunner, which earned positive reviews and a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2019, Van Der Beek competed on the 28th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” where he consistently scored in the top spot before being eliminated in the semi-finals, finishing in fifth place. During his elimination episode, he revealed that his wife had suffered a miscarriage just 48 hours earlier.

Van Der Beek is survived by his wife, Kimberly Brook, whom he married in 2010, and their six children. He was previously married to actress Heather McComb, from whom he divorced in 2010.

Throughout his nearly 30-year career, Van Der Beek remained a beloved figure in entertainment, known not only for his work on screen but also for his courage in publicly facing his health challenges. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time.