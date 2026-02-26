Jordan James Parke Dead at 34: Tragic End for “The Lip King”

Jordan James Parke, the British influencer and reality TV personality widely known as “The Lip King”, has died at the age of 34. He was found unresponsive on February 18, 2026, in the Canary Wharf area of London, England, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Parke gained public attention for his extensive and dramatic cosmetic surgery journey. Over the years, he reportedly spent well over $150,000 on various procedures. ranging from multiple lip fillers and nose jobs to chin implants and other enhancements. His look was inspired in part by celebrity aesthetics, such as Kim Kardashian’s.

He appeared on reality television, including the U.S. show Botched, where plastic surgeons Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow examined his past surgeries and cautioned him against further extreme procedures. On at least two occasions, the doctors refused to perform additional surgeries, warning him about health risks and the physical toll of repeated enhancements. However, Parke continued pursuing his aesthetic goals, eventually even becoming certified to administer fillers himself.

At this stage, the Metropolitan Police are treating his death as unexplained, but investigators are exploring whether it may be linked to a cosmetic procedure that he was believed to be undergoing at the time. A formal post-mortem examination is pending, and police continue to review evidence relating to the circumstances of his passing.

On February 20, two people, a 43-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Parke’s death. Both have since been released on bail while inquiries continue. The police have not yet publicly identified the suspects or detailed their connection to Parke or the procedure under investigation.

Parke was no stranger to controversy. In 2024, he was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a 33-year-old woman, Alice Webb, who became unwell after a non-surgical “liquid Brazilian butt lift” at a clinic he co-owned in Gloucester. Though he was arrested and placed on bail, he was never charged in that case and was due to answer to police in March 2026.