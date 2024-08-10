LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Are Julian and Christine still together?

The Love After Lockup franchise is not known for having a high success rate when it comes to happily ever afters for the couples on the show. It’s often the case that the couples don’t last more than a few months after the inmate’s release.

Julian and his bank robber bae Christine do appear to have genuine affection for one another, but I would imagine if Las Vegas provided odds for Love After Lockup couples, Julian and Christine would be a very risky bet.

Are Julian and Christine still together?

We have a bit of good news for those viewers hoping Julian and Christine will make it. The couple appears to still be together, as evidenced by social media photos posted as recently as July 29.

The photos of Julian and Christine together from July 29 include her older son, so I won’t include any of those here. However, I will share a photo of the two of them together at Creative Alliance in Baltimore, posted by Christine on July 25:

I think my favorite photo of the seemingly happy couple is the one below, which features Julian in socks tending to some plants and looking very domesticated:

As further evidence of Christine’s commitment to Julian, it appears she got a tattoo of his name over her heart. It’s unclear when she got the tattoo, but the photo below was shared on Instagram on June 15:

I was unable to determine if Julian has a matching Christine tattoo on his chest. However, he doesn’t need to get a Christine tattoo to show his commitment.

For one thing, Julian took care of Christine’s cat, Chucky Bonkers, while she was in prison. That is a boss move. In addition, Julian took a criminal charge because he didn’t rat Christine out to police!

In case you missed it, Julian was arrested in April for shoplifting from a Walmart in West Virginia. At the time he was detained by police, Christine was still at large. When asked about the woman Julian was seen talking to in security camera footage, he replied: “Who? What girl?”

Christine was later found and she admitted Julian was her boyfriend. As a result of his misleading statement to police, Julian was charged with obstruction.

#LoveAfterLockup Julian was arrested in April! And he was with Christine at the time! 😳 We've got all the exclusive details for you! Just tap the link below! 🤗 #FelonFriday https://t.co/0OW2YLJuhp — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 9, 2024

Julian and Christine have kids

As mentioned in our story about Julian’s arrest, it appears that Christine has three children. She has a son who will be turning 15 in August. She also has younger twins — a boy and a girl.

UPDATE – Christine talked about her kids in the August 9 episode of Love After Lockup. She revealed that her mother has custody of her oldest son, and she had no contact with her twins at the time of filming.

Julian looks to have two children with his ex-wife. He has a daughter and a younger son.

Speaking of Julian’s ex-wife, that became official relatively recently.

According to court records, Julian filed for divorce on September 29 of 2023. The divorce was finalized on February 8 of this year.

If you’re curious about the divorce timeline as it relates to Julian’s relationship with Christine, it does appear that there was some overlap.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Christine was released from prison on March 26 of this year. That was after Julian’s divorce was finalized.

However, Julian and Christine reveal on the show that they spent about a week together when she was out of prison on parole. Julian was with her when police caught up with her and she went back.

In the August 9 episode, it is revealed that Julian and Christine were together in August of 2023. That would have been at least a month prior to Julian filing for divorce. (It’s unclear when Julian and his ex-wife separated.)

Congratulations to Julian and Christine! I sincerely hope they continue to live out their happily ever after, and maybe even publish that book they were talking about!

To see how their relationship plays out immediately after Christine’s release, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 8/7c on WE tv.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









