INMATE TO ROOMMATE Deven arrested 7 times! Exclusive details

During the Inmate To Roommate Season 2 finale, Deven’s grandmother Penny shares a startling update. “Since he got out of prison in Colorado, Deven has been arrested seven times,” she tells Daniel and Cathy.

Penny also reveals that Deven’s arrests stretch across multiple states and include burglary and auto theft. She says that Deven remained in the sober living house where Cathy dropped him off for “about ten days.” He left because he had to go see a girl in Oklahoma.

DETAILS ON DEVEN’S ARRESTS

Starcasm has details on most (maybe all) of Deven’s arrests. It has been a wild ride for the 25-year-old since he filmed for the show!

We will present Deven’s arrest information in a timeline format, starting with his prison release featured on the show. Note that everything below happened within a 13-month span.

MAY 24, 2023 – Deven posts on Facebook. I assume this was right after his release from prison in Colorado, as featured on Inmate To Roommate. (The Colorado Department of Corrections website does not list Deven’s release date.)

MAY 29, 2023 – Deven shares a selfie on Facebook and writes “New to Texas” on it.

JUNE 11, 2023 – Deven arrested in Cooke County, Texas. A local newspaper states the initial charge was for “possession of a controlled substance less than four grams.”

JUNE 15, 2023 – Deven returns to Facebook. I assume this was after he was bailed out of jail by his sister and dropped off at the sober living facility by Cathy. Here’s Deven’s post:

I’m getting back my touch with the real world. I lost a lot of me due to being locked up for years. That type of life changes a man especially if that man had never had the chance to become a man to start off with.! I’m sorry if I hurt you or if I offended you I’m trying.

JULY 1, 2023 – Deven becomes Facebook official with a young woman named Emma who lives in Oklahoma. I assume this is the woman Penny was referring to. It’s unclear if Deven has already made the move to Oklahoma at this point.

DEVEN ARRESTED IN KANSAS

JULY 7, 2023 – Deven is arrested in Cherokee County, Kansas by the Baxter Springs Police Department. Baxter Springs is just 12 miles from the town in Oklahoma where Deven’s girlfriend Emma lives.

Starcasm was unable to find any court records stemming from Deven’s Kansas arrest. One mug shot website provides a list of charges including multiple counts of burglary and theft, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and “possession of certain hallucinogenic drugs.”

AUGUST 10, 2023 – Deven is arrested in Cooke County, Texas by the Gainesville Police Department. The charge is listed as possession of a controlled substance. It’s unclear if this is a completely new charge, or if this is an arrest stemming from his previous drug possession charge in June.

AUGUST 16, 2023 – Deven commits burglary in a building in Denton County, Texas. He was later arrested for the offense in February of 2024. We don’t have any additional details about the burglary.

AUGUST 19, 2023 – Deven is notified that he is “trespassed from all Walmarts” after an incident in Denton, Texas. This information is provided in a later arrest and it is unclear why Deven was banned from Walmart. Perhaps it is the burglary in a building incident mentioned above?

DEVEN ARRESTED IN OKLAHOMA

AUGUST 28, 2023 – Deven is arrested in Miami, Oklahoma after he was seen driving a stolen car through an Arby’s drive-thru.

According to the arrest report, police were notified about a suspicious vehicle in the drive-thru of an Arby’s restaurant in Miami, Oklahoma. An officer ran the plate number for the purple 2006 Hyundai Sonata and “it came back as possibly stolen out of Denton, Texas.”

An officer flashed his lights and the Sonata fled. Police were later notified that a witness saw the vehicle “driving recklessly” before stopping. Three suspects — two men and one woman — then fled on foot.

Police found the other man first, then located Deven “behind Daylight Donuts.”

The woman was Deven’s girlfriend Emma. “Officers were familiar with Emma and located at her residence.”

“Law enforcement had previous dealings with Emma and Deven from previous domestic violence calls.”

All three suspects were interviewed separately by detectives. Deven claimed that he was not driving and was a passenger in the back seat. He admitted the woman was his girlfriend and that she was riding in the front passenger seat. He then got angry and stopped the interview.

I went back to the detective’s office and spoke with Emma. Emma was provided with her Miranda warning, and she agreed to speak with me. I initially told Emma the reason why I was speaking with her and stated the car she was in was reported stolen from Texas. Emma responded and stated she did not know the car was stolen and Deven told her he just purchased it. I then asked Emma who was driving the car. Emma responded and stated, ‘Deven was driving.’

Emma revealed to police that the other man in the car was dating her mother.

The other man also stated that Deven was the driver of the car. “Based on my interview with Emma and [the other man] identifying Deven as the driver, I placed Deven under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction of an officer.”

Deven’s bond was set at $11,000.

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 – Deven is arrested in Miami, Oklahoma after attempting to shoplift at a Walmart. Making matter worse, Deven was previously banned from Walmart, he attempted to run from the police, and he had a syringe in his possession.

A police officer was at the Walmart after being called for a “trespass in progress.” As mentioned previously, Deven had been banned from all Walmart stores after a prior incident in Texas.

Deven was observed concealing items in the front of his waistband. Deven then entered a fitting room where he later admitted “he put a pair of shorts and sweatpants on under his jeans.”

After walking around the store some more, Deven entered the restroom and stuffed jewelry into the front of his waistband.

Deven paid for some items, but continued to walk around the store with the concealed items in his waistband and under his clothes.

The police officer made contact with Deven and escorted him to the store office. After initially denying being in possession of the concealed items, Deven admitted he had concealed them.

“While speaking with Deven, he stated he had more items but put them back because he felt like he was being watched and didn’t know what to do.”

The officer advised Deven he was being charged with trespassing and shoplifting. Another officer was escorting Deven out of the store when Deven attempted to get away.

I saw as Devin began to pull Officer Buchanan down the sidewalk. Officer Buchanan was holding onto the handcuffs at the time Deven began to run, but was unable to stop Deven. I dropped the items and ran outside to assist Officer Buchanan. I observed Deven continuing to pull away and obey commands of stop from Officer Buchanan. I grabbed ahold of Deven and threw him to the ground to regain control. After getting Deven to the ground, I advised him to stop moving around. After gaining control of Deven, Officer Buchanan and I lifted him to his feet and escorted him to his patrol unit.

When the officer returned to the Walmart office, he was informed that Deven had “ditched” a syringe that appeared to be unused in the trash can.

Below is the list of items Deven concealed:

Deven was charged with larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing, attempted escape, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OCTOBER 16, 2023 – Deven is sentenced for both of his Miami, Oklahoma arrests. Deven is found guilty of all four charges stemming from the Walmart incident. He is given a one-year suspended sentence.

Deven pleaded guilty to felony possession of a stolen vehicle stemming from the Arby’s drive-thru arrest. From the sentencing documents:

On the Defendant’s representation that he has not been previously convicted of a felony within the last (10) years, the Court defers judgment and sentence for a period of 5 years…during which time Defendant is placed on probation.

It appears the judge was unaware of Deven’s previous felony convictions? And that he was still on parole from those convictions?

OCTOBER 19, 2023 – Deven is arrested after allegedly attempting to break into cars at a Car Mart in Miami, Oklahoma. He attempted to flee from the officer and had to be tased. As a result, he was booked for interference with a police officer. He was not charged for attempted car theft.

JANUARY 25, 2024 – Deven’s probation from the first two Miami, Oklahoma arrests is revoked. He receives a two-year sentence with all but 60 days of that sentence suspended.





FEBRUARY 8, 2024 – Deven is arrested in Denton County, Texas on charges of theft and burglary of a building.

The burglary of a building offense date is August 16, 2023. We have no additional details on this charge.

The theft offense date is August 28, 2023. This is likely the 2006 Hyundai Sonata Deven was driving in the Arby’s drive-thru in Miami, Oklahoma.

Deven remains in custody in Denton County until his sentencing in March.

MARCH 22, 2024 – Deven is found guilty of the burglary and theft charges. He is sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 192 days served. However, it appears he was held in custody due to a warrant from Cooke County.

APRIL 1, 2024 – Deven is transferred to Cooke County Jail.

APRIL 18, 2024 – Deven pleads guilty to the Cooke County drug possession charge. He is sentenced to 9 months in state jail. It’s unclear when, or if, Deven was released from custody prior to his next arrest/booking.

DEVEN IN CUSTODY IN COLORADO

JUNE 18, 2024 – Deven is booked in Washington County, Colorado. Indications are that it is for a parole violation.

JULY 19, 2024 – Deven is transferred to another prison facility in Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections website, Deven is currently in custody at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center. Below is his most recent mug shot photo:

Deven’s estimated sentence discharge date is now January 17, 2027. At the time of his release from prison in May of 2023, Deven’s estimated sentence discharge date was December 18, 2025. The estimated sentence discharge date is when Deven’s sentence will be fully served, regardless of early release.

The next parole hearing for Deven is scheduled for December of 2024.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com










