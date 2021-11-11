In a Tuesday filing, Edelson law firm claims that Erika Girardi received misappropriates money meant for Lion Air crash victims’ families. Erika’s lawyer argued that he hasn’t seen any evidence to support this accusation.
This is a new accusation thrown at Erika as a part of Tom Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Edelson represents the families of victims of the Lion Air crash, who were supposed to receive payment from a settlement Tom Girardi won for them against Boeing Co for a devastating 2018 plane crash. There were no survivors.
In the brief the firm claimed that they had seen evidence in financial records provided by the Girardi bankruptcy trustee that indicated “money that belonged to the surviving widows and orphans of the victims of that plane crash had, in fact, been used to make payments for Erika or her companies.”
The problem with this claim? The references have been blacked out, so it’s impossible to see the evidence if they have it.
Erika Girardi’s lawyer Evan Borges said in a statement: “I’ve never seen any evidence to support the allegation that Lion Air settlement money received by Girardi Keese was sent by GK to my client.”
They further argued that the trustee in Girardi’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy, “never has alleged that Erika received Lion Air settlement money. I don’t know what Edelson is referring to, and he has conveniently redacted or blacked out his alleged references in his brief to supposed evidence.”
The trustee’s special litigation counsel, Ronald Richards, who has been combing through all of Erika’s financial records as part of an investigation into her possible role in Tom’s misdeeds, also doesn’t believe there is any evidence to support this accusation. “They produced no evidence that showed any direct payments to Erika or her companies,” Ronald Richards commented. “It’s all a big conjecture piled on maybes.”
