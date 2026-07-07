LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Dia felony arrest details: Cut husband with a knife, kicked through a door EXCLUSIVE

Love After Lockup star Dia revealed on the show that she married her high school sweetheart and they had four children together before a divorce broke her heart.

“Divorcing somebody that you love is, like, one of the hardest things to do,” Dia said. “It was very devastating when we decided to part ways.”

What Dia doesn’t reveal on the show is there may have been multiple moments she decided to part ways. As Starcasm previously reported, Dia filed for divorce three times between 2018 and 2023. The first divorce filing was less than a week after Dia had an altercation with her husband that resulted in her arrest for felony menacing, assault, reckless endangerment, and more.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP DIA ARREST DETAILS

According to police records exclusively obtained by Starcasm, Dia was arrested in early 2018 after a heated argument with her husband.

On February 15, 2018, police were called to Dia’s house for a possible domestic dispute just before 10PM. (The address is the same as the house on the show, which Dia later purchased in 2024.)

“Cheyenne County Dispatch stated a female party could be heard screaming in the background, and the male caller stated the female had a knife and was chasing him,” reads the police report.

When police arrived, Dia was standing outside the house wearing a t-shirt and pajama bottoms. Dia was searched for weapons, handcuffed, and placed in the back of the police car.

The officer spoke with Dia’s husband, who said he returned from work and ate dinner before getting ready for bed. As he tried to go to sleep, Dia “told him he needed to get out of the room and sleep on the couch.”

He left the room and went to the couch to sleep. He told police Dia “continued to yell at him after he left the room, and told him she wanted him to leave the house or she was going to call the cops.”

From the police report:

At this time [Dia’s husband] states he went into the bedroom, where he held the door closed, because he did not want to argue anymore. [He] states he used a screw driver to lock the door, but he had to hold the screw driver between the back frame and the door. He states he then called his mother, to ask her what to do. At this time [Dia] grabbed a knife from the kitchen cutting block, and began using the knife to try to unlock the door. When she did this, she cut [his] finger. She can be seen on a video captured on a cellphone jabbing the knife through the door, and yelling to let her the f**k in the room. He told her he feared for his safety if he opened the door, and did not trust her. [Dia] forced herself into the room. [He] then ran and locked himself in the bathroom, taking [Dia’s] phone with him, as he had used it to record her actions. Once [he] was in the bathroom, you could still hear [Dia] yelling at him and kicking/hitting the door. [Dia] broke the door in half just below the door knob and entered the bathroom with [him]. [He] again retreated away from [Dia] and shut himself inside a side portion of the house on the South side. [He] was still on the line with Cheyenne County Dispatch at this point, and you can see and hear in the video where [Dia] is pounding and pulling on the door which [he] is holding shut. Approximately 15-30 seconds before I arrived is when [Dia] exited the house through the front door and stood on the porch.

Dia was arrested on February 15, 2018 and charged with the following:

• Menacing (Felony) • 3rd Degree Assault (Misdemeanor) • Reckless Endangerment (Misdemeanor) • Harassment (Misdemeanor) • Menacing (Misdemeanor) • Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor)

Dia filed for divorce for the first time on February 21, 2018, which was six days after her arrest.

DIA’S TRIAL AND SENTENCING

Dia must have felt confident about her innocence because she did not enter a plea deal and let the case go to trial.

Prior to her trial, the felony menacing charge was dismissed by the prosecutor, and the court dismissed the criminal mischief charge.

It turns out Dia was a bit overconfident. The jury convicted her of harassment, as an act of domestic violence, and reckless endangerment. They found her not guilty of the other charges.

On July 3, 2019, Dia was sentenced to one year of supervised probation, completion of domestic violence evaluation and treatment, 24 hours of Useful Public Service, and payment of fines, fees, and court costs. She was ordered to meet with Probation prior to leaving the courthouse on the day of her sentencing.

However, Dia stated she would not sign terms and conditions of probation because she intended to appeal her case.

That isn’t how that works at all, and The District Attorney filed a Motion To Revoke Probation on July 31. A warrant for Dia’s arrest was issued. The warrant was later recalled. It’s unclear if that was because Dia signed the probation terms and conditions.

Dia did file an appeal, but the convictions were upheld.

Dia’s probation was terminated on July 1, 2019.

MORE DIA ARREST DETAILS FROM HER TRIAL

Dia’s trial provided additional information about the events leading up to her arrest. They also provided a slightly different perspective on the events included in the police report.

Hours before her arrest on February 15, 2018, Dia came home to find her husband sitting on the couch drinking a beer with a female neighbor. Dia asked her husband why he wasn’t at work and an argument ensued.

Her husband left for work and Dia took their kids to wrestling practice.

Later that night, after Dia had fed the kids and put them to bed, her husband returned home from work. Things got heated and she told him to sleep on the couch. She says he refused to sleep on the couch, and the two of them raced to the bedroom.

Dia’s husband won the race to the bedroom and closed the pocket door behind him. “He then jammed the door closed with a screwdriver, rendering [Dia] unable to open it with her hands,” according to court documents.

Dia yelled for her husband to give her her phone, which was charging in the bedroom. Her husband refused and used her phone to record the altercation instead.

Unable to open the door with her hands, Dia “grabbed a knife and slid it between the door and the wall to pry the door open. As she slid the knife up and down the wall, she cut the victim’s finger.”

Dia was able to open the door, and her husband then retreated into the bathroom with her phone. Dia “kicked the bathroom door and broke the door in half. The victim left the bathroom with Dia’s phone, went to the sunroom, and held the door shut.”

On his way to the sunroom, Dia’s husband called 911.

He told the 911 operator that Dia was going “berserk” and was trying to stab him with a knife. “He also said his children were in the house with her and that he “need[ed] [Dia] gone.”

The 911 operator could hear Dia yelling at him “and the victim reported that [Dia] was attempting to get in by pulling on the door handle and kicking the door.”

Dia walked outside just before police arrived on the scene and placed her in handcuffs.

This article is rather lengthy, and I commend your dedication for making it this far. But wait… We have details coming soon about another Dia felony arrest involving a female friend of Dia’s husband, a rake, and more than $4,000 worth of property damage.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm and All Things Lockup. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com