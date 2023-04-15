LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Moka Blast shooting victim identified

We have some additional information about the shooting involving Life After Lockup star Lydell Birch, aka Moka Blast. Moka has been featured often on the show as the manager for Michael “Montana Millz” Persaud.
As we previously reported, Moka was participating in a live interview in the back yard of a home in Las Vegas when a man kicked in the front door and confronted Moka in the back yard. The interview cut off soon after the man showed up, and Moka could be seen with what appears to be a gun in his hand just before the feed cut out.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson later confirmed that a man had been shot and killed at a Las Vegas address associated with Moka. In his press conference, Lt. Johansson stated that the victim had allegedly been arguing with a woman in the front yard.
The man reportedly removed a bat from the trunk of a vehicle and began smashing cars parked in the driveway of the residence. He then kicked in the front door and made his way to the back yard where he was shot and killed.
Lt. Johansson stated that the woman and the shooter (Moka) were in a relationship. He could not confirm what the man’s relationship was to the woman or Moka at the time, but it was clear that they knew each other.
Lt. Johansson confirmed on Friday that the victim was an ex-boyfriend of the woman. He also stated the case has been submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office to determine whether Moka acted in self-defense.
Also on Friday, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as 37-year-old Lendor Coney Jr. of Las Vegas. According to the coroner, Coney died of multiple gun shot wounds.
SNBC 13 shared some additional information about the victim. The site reports that Lendor Coney Jr. was a Palo Verde High School graduate and was employed as campus security at the Ernest A Becker Sr. Middle School in Las Vegas at the time of his death.
Lendor’s sister shared a message for friends and family on her Facebook page on Thursday:
My family has suffered a great loss.
Last night my baby brother was tragically taken from us. He truly was a gentle giant and I can’t believe this is real.
Please please please pray for my beautiful mother. I can’t even begin to imagine how her heart feels right now.
Who is Moka’s girlfriend? Was it her house?
Moka seems to follow his own advice about keeping relationships private because he hasn’t posted any photos with his girlfriend. However, property records indicate that the house where the shooting took place is owned by a 43-year-old woman. The home owner is a divorced single mother and teacher.
Similar to Moka, the woman hasn’t shared any photos with him on her Facebook page. I also couldn’t find any photos of the woman with the shooting victim, Lendor Coney Jr.
We will continue to monitor this case and share any major updates.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com