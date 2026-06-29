LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Dia explains condition of kids’ room & marriage timeline

Love After Lockup star Dia has responded to viewers’ concerns over the condition and messiness of her children’s room. She also explained her marriage timeline after seemingly suggesting on the show that she got married at the age of 14.

DIA EXPLAINS HER KIDS’ ROOM

In a recent episode, Dia was putting her kids to bed in a room that looked to have bare oriented strand board (OSB) walls. There were also numerous toys and other items strewn about.

“I just wanted to address a comment that I have been seeing floating around and that is about my kids’ room,” Dia began a TikTok video posted on Sunday. (Video included below.)

“A little backstory — my house was built in 1915, so it’s an older house. It also used to be the [parchment?] house for one of the churches here. So, it was not for a family of six.”

Dia explains they have been “slowly renovating the house” and “obviously that takes time and money.” She adds that “the back room is still getting renovated.”

As far as the lack of a wall, Dia says what viewers saw was “a temporary fix” with the dividers, which was “just to make sure that my kids have space for themselves along with their bed and kind of their own privacy.”

So what about all of the toys and other items?

“I also wanted to address the comments of how messy was back there, and yes, I completely agree with you guys. It was completely messy. Not normally how I have it but the kids were playing back there all day because we were also filming all day.”

Despite being messy while filming that particular scene, Dia says it “doesn’t mean that it stays that way.”

WHEN DID DIA GET MARRIED

During Dia’s Love After Lockup intro, she explained that she married her high school sweetheart and they were “married for about 20+ years.”

Dia was 35 when she filmed. She had been dating Cyrus for a while, so it is assumed she had been divorced during that time.

It’s not difficult to do the math and assume Dia would have been 15 or younger when she got married.

In another TikTok video, Dia addressed the marriage math. Below is Dia’s video followed by a full transcript:

Hey you guys, I just wanted to come on here real quickly to clarify a comment that’s been circulating around the whole marriage thing. So everyone’s like, “Girl, this math is not math.” And like, “What is up?” So I’m here to tell you, no, I wasn’t married at 14. But my ex-husband was my middle school sweetheart, okay? We also were married 7 years within that 20 years that we were together. We were really young, dumb, we were babies having babies. So hopefully that helps clarify a couple things for you guys.

Starcasm can exclusively reveal that Dia actually filed for divorce on three separate occasions before officially ending her marriage in early 2024.

Dia first filed for divorce in February, 2018. She filed again in December of 2021 before filing for the last time in October of 2023. The final decree was filed in March of 2024.

Court records accessed by Starcasm did not reveal when Dia and her ex were married. In her TikTok video, Dia says she was married for seven years.

Dia’s divorce was finalized in March of 2024, so she was likely married in 2017 or 2016 — which was not long before her first dissolution filing in February, 2018.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com