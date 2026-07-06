90 DAY FIANCÉ Ximena Morales injured in car accident, asks for donations

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ximena Morales was recently involved in a car accident, and she is asking her followers for financial help.

Ximena, who dated Mike Berkowitz on Season 5, startled her Instagram followers over the weekend with a series of videos and photos of herself with serious injuries to her face and wearing a neck brace. She appeared to be on a bed at a medical facility.

Ximena offered no explanation for what happened, but did write the following message on one of her Instagram story photos: “Quien me pueda colaborar le agradezco gracias.” Google Translate provided this English translation: “I would appreciate it if anyone could help me out. Thank you.”

On Monday, Ximena shared a brief video clip in which she finally revealed some details about what happened. “Hello everyone, I need help,” Ximena wrote on the clip. “I was in an accident and need surgery. If you’d like to help, please message me privately. Thank you 🙏🏻”

Ximena also spoke in the clip, but it was in Spanish. According to a transcription and translation app, Ximena says she was in a car accident and a car was a total loss. “The best thing to do is just get out of the situation until the damages are paid,” reads the translation.

“So, I wanted to ask for a contribution from anyone willing to help,” Ximena continued. She said she feels “really awkward” asking for help but added, “I don’t have anything right now.”

We hope Ximena is able to get the surgery she needs and we wish her a speedy recovery. If you’d like to help Ximena with a donation, you can DM her via @ximena_90day on Instagram.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com