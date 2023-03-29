As we previously reported, Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup inmate Derek Warner was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of felonious assault. Derek was indicted on the charge more than a week before his arrest, but there weren’t any additional details available about the incident that resulted in the charge.
In an unprecedented move for a Love After Lockup cast member after an arrest, Derek had his attorney issue a public statement, along with the actual court documents from the indictment. Derek posted this statement from his attorney, Eric C. Nemecek:
As is true in most criminal cases, there are two sides to every story, and we look forward to presenting our evidence and addressing these allegations through the Court system. That being said, we believe it is necessary to clarify certain misconceptions that have appeared on the Internet and across social media platforms regarding this incident.
Although the Indictment was only recently filed, the charge relates to an altercation that occurred two years ago while Derek was still incarcerated. The other party involved in the incident was another inmate at the same facility. To be clear, there are no current allegations that Derek has committed any crimes since he was released from prison nearly 8 months ago.
Derek takes this matter very seriously and fully intends to defend himself against these allegations. He will continue to abide by the terms of his Federal and State parole throughout this legal process as he has done consistently since his initial release.
Here is the first page of the indictment, which confirms that the incident took place on January 31, 2021 when Derek was still in prison. There are no further details in the indictment.
Monique shared an image of the indictment in her Instagram stories and wrote: “Stop playing with my man name!!”
Here is Derek’s Instagram gallery with his attorney’s statement and the indictment, followed by Derek’s caption:
EVERYTHING IS IN BLACK & WHITE🧾
Disclaimer:
I DO NOT support or condone domestic violence or violence of any kind towards women or children.
Put a end to all the fake news🚨this is a pending charge that occurred back in 2021 while I was in prison.
Disclaimer:
This is an ongoing legal proceeding I will not be answering anymore questions let my lawyers work💯
#stoptheviolence #selfdefense #standyourground #trusttheprocess #legalteam #lawyer #notguilty #innocencetillprovenguilty #standup #honorablemention #explore #fyp
We will continue to monitor Derek’s criminal case and provide relevant updates.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com