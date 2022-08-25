THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Eason has reportedly turned down MTV’s offer to return and she is currently pursuing a “dynamic” new show on a “major network.” Jenelle’s rep says that the new network is even willing to allow Jenelle’s husband David Eason to participate as he is “being a good boy.”
DLISTED – The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s NeNe Leakes was recently calling the people at Bravo “abusers” who “want power over their victims” in some cryptic social media posts as part of her campaign to build public support for her racial discrimination lawsuit against Andy Cohen and the network that launched her into stardom. However, just like many of her bitter on screen rivalries, NeNe has had a change of heart and has filed to withdraw the lawsuit. It’s unknown if a settlement was reached.
REALITY TEA – Former Dance moms star Abby Lee Miller apparently wants to step up from yelling horrible thiings at little girls to yelling horrible things at grown women as she reveals her desire to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
KIKI AND KIBBITZ – VIDEO The gals sit down with Tayler’s parents from Love After Lockup! “Find out what Tayler and Bobbie’s parents think about Chance, how things are going since he joined the family, and Bobbie’s overdose.”
CELEBITCHY – If love is blind then Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have recently regained their sight. The couple recently filed for divorce, joining their Love Is Blind Season 2 co-stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones on the bus to Splitsville.
THE BLEMISH – NOOOOOOO!!! When Euphoria returns for another season it will be completely Katless. Actress Barbie Ferreira announced she is leaving the HBO drama, and it doesn’t sound as though it was her choice.
SOAP DIRT – Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin are public feudin’ like old times! Jon recently called out Kate for plundering their kids’ trust fund, and Kate is firing back! Could we be seeing an empty nest spin off title Jon and Kate Minus 8 coming soon?
THE BLAST – Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari had a recent Q&A with her Instagram followers and reveled that she’s had a little work done on her breasts. She admits that she had a lift done after she was done nursing her three children.
REALITEASQUAD – VIDEO The reddit sleuths do not miss a thing. Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown actually admits on camera that he had to ask their nanny what she was doing to protect their children. It’s clear that a list of rules did not exist until Christine brought up on camera the nanny being able to go to their house but not her kids.
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks