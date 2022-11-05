We have some sad news to report as singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.
TMZ broke the news moments ago, reporting that Aaron was found dead in a bathtub in his Lancaster, California home earlier today. “Law enforcement sources tell TMZ they received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub.”
More from the site:
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … homicide detectives have been dispatched to the scene, but we have no information or evidence of foul play. It’s standard operating procedure for homicide detectives to investigate such death scenes.
TMZ says there were police and paramedics on the scene and they have surrounded Aaron’s property with caution tape.
After skyrocketing to worldwide fame as a young singer then rapper, Aaron has struggled with addiction issues as well as financial issues.
Aaron was arrested for marijuana-related DUI in Georgia in 2017 and his gaunt mug shot photo had many fans concerned that he was using meth. However, Aaron explained in an interview that his weight loss was due to an eating disorder related to his hiatal hernia.
Aaron has been very open about his addiction issues on numerous television shows. He appeared on The Doctorsin 2017, and he was joined by his mother, Jane, on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2019.
Aaron Carter is survived by his son, Prince.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com