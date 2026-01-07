Haley Baylee sued by ex-husband for saying his penis size led to divorce (she compared it to ‘two Coke cans stacked on top of each other’)

Former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil (Minnesota Vikings) has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, influencer “Haley Baylee” (Haley Kalil), alleging invasion of privacy and unjust enrichment after she made viral comments about intimate details of their marriage during a November 2025 Twitch stream.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, stems from Baylee’s appearance on a livestream with Twitch streamer Marlon Garcia, during which she claimed that Kalil’s penis size was “the biggest factor” in their 2022 divorce. She claimed Kalil’s anatomy was “like .01 percent of the population” and compared it to “two Coke cans stacked on top of each other, maybe even a third.”

According to court documents, Kalil, 36, alleges that Baylee’s “degrading and deeply personal comments” subjected him to “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public.” Matt seeks damages exceeding $75,000.

The lawsuit also claims that Baylee’s remarks have negatively affected Kalil’s family members and his current wife, Keilani Asmus, who allegedly received “disturbing” and “alarming” messages on social media following the viral interview.

Kalil is suing for “invasion of privacy” and “unjust enrichment,” claiming that Baylee has benefited financially and experienced a surge in online traffic as a result of the comments.

In a statement to Page Six, Baylee, 33, expressed shock at the lawsuit.

“The truth is in the original livestream — which is still live on Marlon’s YouTube account,” the statement reads. “I speak highly of him in multiple ways throughout that conversation.”

“I am genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt upon receiving the news of this filing,” she continued. “Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal.”

Baylee also shared six timestamps from her November interview in which she praises her ex-husband, calling him a “really good guy” and the “greatest guy in the world.”

During the controversial Twitch appearance, Baylee described the intimate challenges in their marriage in explicit detail.

“We were trying to do the damn thing and [putting in work in their marriage],” she said. “Deadass . . .for our whole marriage, deadass. But I was going to try it all. We tried it all: therapists, doctors. Not even lying . . .Looked up lipo-type s**t . . .That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.”

“That was the biggest factor,” Baylee added.

Haley first began dating Kalil after he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 as the fourth overall pick. They married in 2015 in a lavish ceremony in Hawaii. Hayley filed for divorce in May 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In July 2025, Hayley told a quick life story to Dhar Mann

