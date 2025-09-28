SIESTA KEY Pauly Paul Apostolides arrested twice in past month





GRANDMA BEV PASSED AWAY

Siesta Key star Pauly Paul Apostolides revealed last week that his grandmother Beverly Breslyn passed away on September 21 at the age of 95. “Grandma Bev” made numerous appearances on the show, often expressing concerns for Pauly Paul’s reckless behavior.

“Today I lost my hero, I lost my rock, and the last person alive who truly loved me with all their heart,” Pauly Paul wrote on Instagram. “Grandma Bev was the most amazing strongest person I’ve ever met. I know the true meaning of pain today.. i’ll never forget the love I have for this woman to the day I die i’ll always remember how good she was to me 💔”

Pauly Paul previously revealed Grandma Bev raised him since he was a baby. The two were living together again over the past two years as Grandma Bev struggled with dementia.

PAULY PAUL ARRESTED TWICE IN PAST MONTH

Despite the incredibly positive influence Grandma Bev had on Pauly Paul, he continues to make poor decisions. Those decisions have resulted in multiple arrests, including one less than a month prior to Grandma Bev’s passing, and another just three days after. Both arrests actually stem from the same incident.

According to court records, Pauly Paul was arrested on August 28 and charged with resisting an officer without violence after threatening a police officer during a traffic stop. In an unexpected twist, Pauly Paul was not the driver during the stop.

Pauly Paul was riding shotgun with a man named Charles just after midnight in Sarasota, just a few miles from Siesta Key. Charles was pulled over after being observed driving 96 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The officer on the scene approached the driver and could immediately “smell a strong odor associated with marijuana.” As the officer attempted to ask the driver questions, Pauly Paul kept interjecting.

From the probable cause affidavit:

I advised the driver about running over a curb because I observed it. The right front passenger stated that the driver did not run over the curb. I advised him I was speaking to the driver. I asked the driver where he was coming from as I observed him leaving Gateway Ave, which has multiple bars on it. The passenger stated, “I tried to tell him not to drive”. Due to him constantly interrupting my investigation, and observing a smell consistent with that of marijuana, I asked for his driver’s license. The passenger stated he did not have to provide it. I again advised him of my reason for the demand for identification. Due to his uncooperative nature, and continued hindrance of my investigation, I ordered him out of the vehicle. Deputies detained him and placed him into my patrol vehicle for the remainder of the investigation.

Despite being locked up in the police vehicle, Pauly Paul still managed to make his situation much worse.

While deputies were conducting field sobriety exercises on the driver, Apostolides began to bang on the interior of my patrol vehicle. I went to speak with him and he stated that he will “F**k me and my family” and that I am a “Worthless cop who doesn’t pay taxes”. I advised him the language was not necessary. He continued by saying “I’m rich, do you know who my Uncle Gary is. You don’t f**k with rich people in this town”.

Pauly Paul was placed under arrest and booked into the Sarasota County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer/obstruction without violence.

#SiestaKey Read the full arrest report narrative from Pauly Paul's DUI arrest on Sunday, including Pauly boasting about being able to pass any sobriety test. He even name dropped the show at one point. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/rSFc7brA7G — Starcasm (@starcasm) April 18, 2023

The driver was arrested for DUI after taking multiple breath tests and registering a blood alcohol content of .180 and .177. Both results were more than double the .08 BAC limit in Florida. As a result, the driver was given an enhanced DUI charge.

During the booking process at the jail, Pauly Paul was asked “if he had any narcotics, or weapons on his person prior to entering the physical jail facility.” Pauly Paul stated he did not.

While Pauly Paul was changing his clothes, “loose marijuana fell from the inside of his white underwear.” The officer observed a green stain on Pauly Paul’s underwear.

8.9 grams of suspected marijuana was taken by officers and submitted to a testing facility.

Pauly Paul posted his $1,000 bond and was released.

PAULY PAUL ARRESTED AGAIN

On September 19, the officer received the results from the drug lab. “The email stated approximately 2.419 grams of marijuana tested positive.”

As a result of the positive results, Pauly Paul was charged with a felony count of introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility on September 22.

On September 24, Pauly Paul was arrested again and booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Pauly Paul posted his $2,500 bond and is due back in court on October 24.

