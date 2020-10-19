LINKS Leah Messer heroin addiction, Adele’s new album, Cardi B’s divorce…

October 19, 2020 Daily Starbuzz, Entertainment News

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUPFor the first time ever, Teen Mom 2 star has admitted being addicted to something more than prescription pills. The Leah Messer heroin addiction came as a shock to fans; she also acknowledged that her father, Gary Messer, is “still addicted to prescription drugs”

THE BLASTAdele will give her first performance in over a year — and first since losing over 100 pounds — when she hosts Saturday Night Live this weekend. For no particular reason. Yeah, she definitely has a new album coming out

CELEBITCHYCardi B says she filed for divorce from Offset to teach him “a lesson” and insists that she’s “not getting f*cking abused” despite taking him back



VOXIs “an unnattainable crush [the] perfect distraction for these chaotic times”? Because if you really believe that opening yourself up to physical temptations while having to social distance is a good thing, I wonder if you would also consider breaking a finger the next time you have a headache

REALITY TEABack to reality news: RHOC associate David Beador “is now a married man with a baby on the way” after tying the knot with baby momma Lesley Cook over the weekend

THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIPIn addition to maybe quietly endorsing Joe Biden for President of the United States, Jill Dillard appears to be the only member of the extended Duggar family who takes COVID-19 seriously instead of just dismissing it as a hoax

LAINEY GOSSIPI almost hate to agree with this deliciously hot mid-October take, but I, too, generally find Halloween to be an excruciating chore. I’m no good at figuring out costumes and I never have any budget to put together a truly scary murder show of decorations, and if you’re just going to throw up some tacky stuff from the costume shop then why bother at all?

DLISTEDSpeaking of horror, Look Who’s Talking Too star Kirstie Alley is upset after tweeting defiant support for America’s current president and then having people call her on it

JEZEBELFor some light reading, consider Jezebel’s ongoing carousel of scary stories: “My Endless Quest to Find the Woman in This Terrifying Tinder Urban Legend”

GO FUG YOURSELFAnd finally, with some perfectly frilly 80s glamour: “For No Apparent Reason, Here is Heather Locklear in 1987”

