KIKI AND KIBBITZ – VIDEO The ladies interview Life After Lockup couple Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaac about what viewers can expect this season — which is sure to be A LOT of drama thanks to a baby on the way, a pending wedding, a vengeful baby mama of six, and a former felonious fiancée looking for reparations! 😬
DLISTED – The Real Housewives of Miami divorce between Lisa Hochstein and husband Lenny Hochstein is getting REALLY messy — as in new boo restraining order, threats of deportation, and allegations someone attempting to “strangle” someone messy!
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – The Jersey Shore family has itself another impregnation situation! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino just announced she is pregnant with their second child and due in January of 2023.
REALITY TEA – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has apparently relaxed her rigid stance against liposuction as she admits to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she recently had the procedure done on herself. “I had a little laser liposuction on my FUPA [fat upper p***y area] because everyone was saying, ‘Are you pregnant?'” Brandi admitted.
CELEBITCHY – Songwriter Dianne Warren openly wonders (aka tweets) “How can there be 24 writers on a song?🙄” in reference to Beyonce’s new album, which credits 24 songwriters on the track “Alien Superstar.” The Beyhive was not happy with Diane.
THE BLEMISH – Kylie Jenner recently caught a lot of flack for taking short trips in her private jet, but her private jet mileage (and pollution) is NOTHING compared to Taylor Swift’s! Kylie didn’t even make the top ten celebrity private jet polluters list. (But her sister Kim did.)
SOAP DIRT – 90 Day Fiance‘s Olga Koshimbetova recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Steven Frend. Not long after the pregnancy announcement, Olga was hospitalized for multiple days. However, the stay wasn’t pregnancy related and she is back out and waiting for the stork’s return visit!
THE BLAST – Travis Scott lands multi-year Vegas residency deal less than a year after his infamous November 5, 2021 Astroworld festival performance that turned deadly.
REALITEASQUAD – VIDEO TLC just announced that season 17 of Sister Wives will premiere September 11th, 2022! We will finally get an inside look at how the Brown Family is coping in the wake of the divorce of Christine and Kody. Here are the other questions that we need answered this season!
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks