LINKS 2020 Oscar nominations, RHOD controversy, Cardi B gets political…

CELEBITCHY – The 2020 Oscar nominations have been announced, and there’s not even a hint of controversy over the contenders. Just kidding! Once again, the nominees’ surprising lack of diversity has come under scrutiny. Also surprising: a record four movies received ten or more nominations, suggesting that the major awards may be split among them. Anyway, here’s the full list of 2020 Oscar nominations, so get speculatin’
LAINEY GOSSIP – South Korean film Parasite was one of this year’s big Oscar snubs. Despite getting six nominations overall, the critical darling received zero acting nods, a fact that has plenty of those darling-dubbling critics crying foul
REALITY TEA – In non-Oscar news, Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond has apparently checked herself into a “wellness center” in response to a recently surfaced video in which she’s acting pretty racist toward Asian people
DLISTED – Anything that brings more Cardi B into the world is a good thing, especially if it’s a political run that irks or inspires Kanye to do something more than just talk about it
JEZEBEL – Possible Headline Of The Week, for multiple reasons: “Thinx Period Panties May Contain Crotch Toxins”
VOX – Evidently Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are about ready to duke it out publicly; here’s why
THE BLAST – “R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Shares Family Reunion Photos After Leaving Singer For Good”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – “Sister Wives Season 14 Episodes 1 & 2 Recap: Unhappily Unpacking & Diving Into Dirty Water
GO FUG YOURSELF – The skirt is a metaphor for Dolittle
THE BLEMISH – Joe Rogan is literally on a diarrhea diet
(Photo credit: 2020 Oscar nominations via the MPAA)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.