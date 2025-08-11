A&E series FAMILY LOCKUP from 60 Days In producers premieres August 21

A&E is expanding their Crime & Investigation catalog with a brand new docuseries titled Family Lockup.

The new show is from the producers of the network’s long-running prison docuseries 60 Days In and is set to premiere Thursday, August 21 at 10/9c.

Below is the first preview trailer for Family Lockup, followed by information about the show provided by A&E.

A&E’s powerful new docuseries, Family Lockup, takes the estranged family members of inmates where they’ve never been before – to jail – part of a groundbreaking program to see if rebuilding their broken relationships from within prison walls can help their incarcerated loved ones regain the support that can help them stay out of jail – for good.

From 60 Days In producer Lucky 8, the series tracks family members who spend two nights behind bars, alongside their inmate-relatives, in the Hampden County Jail in Hampden County, MA, part of an unprecedented initiative instituted by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that redefines correctional rehabilitation and spotlights the critical role family dynamics play, both in incarceration and in the reintegration of individuals for whom jail can be a revolving door. The series will follow 10 families as they navigate this transformative journey.

The series also features Psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere, who facilitates intense sessions between inmates and their loved ones to rebuild fractured relationships and foster empathy that can make a crucial difference upon an inmate’s release. Confronted with the stark reality of incarceration, family members risk their own safety to resolve issues and mend broken bonds as they attempt to provide a lifeline they hope can turn things around.

With no guarantees, family members must ultimately decide if they can stay in the inmates’ lives or will need to cut ties. Will the process help pave the way for healing and reunion for these 10 families or will some inmates find themselves facing reintegration alone?

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









