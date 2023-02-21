RHONY Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps have a new show

Everyone is begging for some sort of RHONY reunion. Whether it be the rumored Legacy series or a new season of Real Housewives of New York, fans will do anything to see their favorites reunited.
Exciting news: the gang is back, baby! For one night in Chicago, you can see Sonja, Dorinda and LuAnn discuss all things New York.
An Evening with New York
Friday, March 11th 2023 will be a CRAZY night in Chicago! Live at the famous Athenaeum Center, Sonja Morgan, along with RHONY costars Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps are hitting the stage together.
The much anticipated event is hosted by Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People That Lived It author Dave Quinn and promises to be a lot of fun.
The description of the show implies there will be Q&A with the author as well as a meet and greet opportunity.
Grab a friend, a cocktail or a mocktail, and induldge in a night of LOVE and REAL laughter.
(We can’t help but wonder if the “mocktail” mention is a reference to Luann’s sobriety or a suggestion for Dorinda Medley…)
How to get tickets for the Chicago show
Tickets are currently on sale and seats are available on both the main floor and the balcony. A VIP package option is offered as an add-on to any ticket and includes access to a pre-show experience that begins at 6:30pm.
Doors open at 7pm for everyone else and is sure to be a WILD evening considering the personalities included in the lineup.
The historic Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture is located in Chicago’s Lakeview district at 2936 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657.
Will Dorinda ‘make it nice‘ or will this crew be a sloppy mess? If you attend the show, let us know how it goes! We can only imagine it will be BANANAS!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com