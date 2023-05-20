Blink-182 Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker drops rap track, listen here!

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s kids are getting into the family business. His youngest daughter Alabama Barker has just released a rap track on TikTok.
Listen to it below and judge for yourself! Does musical talent run in the family or is this just another nepo-baby flop?
Blink-182
Blink-182 has been around even longer than you may realize. The pop-punk-rock band formed in 1992… but at that time, they had a different drummer.
Founding drummer Scott Raynor left the group in 1998, ushering in the Travis Barker-era, which is essentially when they blew up. Recording Enema of the State in June 1999, the trio finally found mainstream success.
Barker has kept his role in the band since, and now that they are back touring, his musical talents are once again in the spotlight.
Travis Barker’s kids
Travis Barker’s latest venture was marrying Kourtney Kardashian a total of 3 times… combining her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign with his two biological children, Landon and Alabama.
Landon Barker has shown some interest in music, singing the chorus on the track die in california by Machine Gun Kelly, which also features Gunna, Young Thug, and Barker’s dad on the drums.
Looks like Trav’s daughter, Alabama, is the next Barker to release a song. According to her social media, she seems to have a burgeoning rap ahead of her.
Alabama Barker
Alabama Luella Barker is already a controversial figure at the age of 17. Frequently accused of cultural appropriation, the daughter of Shanna Moakler has many critics of both her accent and fashion choices.
the funny thing about alabama barker is that she has nothing to be hood about. you are the child of celebrities & grew up wealthy, so this rap thing is mad weird like she’s cosplaying.
— 👁️🗨️ (@sh1tp13) May 15, 2023
i wish alabama barker didn’t wanna be black imagine if she made music like her dad that would eat
— riane (@estrogins) May 16, 2023
Ignoring the haters, Barker is doubling down on the appropriation accusations by releasing a rap track. All things considered, it seems to be blowing up on TikTok.
With 3.7M followers (and “BLM” in her bio…) the star, donning an orange wig, posted the following:
@alabamabarker
Im posting the top 10 i like on my story
The track doesn’t have a name, but the original sound has already been used by 196 videos on the platform, so word is spreading fast.
The lyrics are a little hard to decode but we can decipher lines like Get to know me, I’m Alabama, I might spaz on you and Just pick up when I’m callin, you know my body.
Sounds risqué for a 17 year old but if nepotism prevails (as it usually does) we may all find ourselves blasting this track full volume by the end of summer.
